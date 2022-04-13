High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 12

Allie Wondrasek scattered three hits and struck out 17 on Tuesday as Lincoln-Way West remained unbeaten on the season with a 6-0 victory over Bolingbrook in SouthWest Suburban Conference play in New Lenox.
Ava Murphy went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Warriors (6-0). Peyton Cusack walked twice and stole two bases.
Lemont 15-17, T.F. North 0-0: At Calumet City, Lemont rolled to a pair of South Suburban victories. Nicole Pontrelli pitched three scoreless innings in Game 1 with four strikeouts and followed it with six strikeouts over four innings in Game 2. Pontrelli also went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in Game 1. Natalie Pacyga also went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs in Game 1.
Ava Reed was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs in Game 2, and Frankie Rita also went deep and finished with three RBIs.
Manteno 10, Coal City 0 (6 inn.): At Manteno, the Coalers were limited to two hits in an Illinois Central Eight loss.
Plainfield East 15, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): At Plainfield East, the Bengals needed only six hits to help push across 15 runs in their Southwest Prairie Conference opener against Joliet Central.
Lauren Brock had two RBIs, and Ally Rodriguez and Teagan Pranchke each scored three times.
Herscher 14, Peotone 6: At Herscher, the Blue Devils suffered an Illinois Central Eight loss. Ashley Veltman finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and was a double shy of the cycle.
Providence 5, Fenwick 4: At New Lenox, the Celtics scored two in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a win.
Joliet West 6, Plainfield Central 4: At Plainfield, Brooke Schwall finished 3 for 4 and supplied two RBIs in a SPC win for the Tigers, who also got RBIs from Grace Cameron and Mya Millsaps.
Audrey Dennis was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Cougars. Pitcher Mia Johnson was charged with six unearned runs and struck out eight.
Lockport 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: At Bradley, Addison Foster went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored during an SWSC win for the Porters.
Kasey Markusic had two hits and two RBIs. Kendal Herschbach and Stephanie Hayes each had two hits and an RBI. Alaina Peetz struck out 12 and gave up three runs in seven innings.
Reed-Custer 13, Lisle 5: At Braidwood, the Comets picked up an Illinois Central Eight win at home behind seven strikeouts from Halie LaGrange.
Grace Cavanaugh provided three hits and drove in a pair. Delaney Bruciak and Mya Beard each had two hits.
Minooka 7, Oswego 4 (9 inn.): At Oswego, the Indians scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to start their SPC schedule off with a win. Anna McClimon was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs, while Olivia Hristov and Chloe Kohnhorst had one RBI apiece.
Starter Peyton Lowden didn’t allow an earned run and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings. Olivia Hristov pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, allowing just one hit and one walk.
Plainfield South 7, Romeoville 5: At Plainfield, Bella Alonzo knocked in two runs and Lauren Pell supplied three hits in the Cougars’ SPC win.
Rylee Teel doubled twice and had two RBIs for Romeoville. Jolene Anderson posted a 3-for-4 day at the plate.
Yorkville 6, Plainfield North 1: At Plainfield, the Tigers fell in SPC play. Natalia Lesnicki drove in the only run for Plainfield North.
Seneca 13, Putnam County 1 (6 inn.): At Granville, Alyssa Zellers struck out six and allowed one run in a road win for the Fighting Irish.
Sam Vandevelde was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Zoe Hougas was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Gardner-South Wilmington 16-16, Tri-Point 4-0: At Cullom, G-SW swept the River Valley Conference doubleheader on the road.
Pitcher Jayden Buchanan was credited with the win in both contests.
Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 9, Bolingbrook 0: At New Lenox, Warrior pitching combined to strike out 11 and gave up just two hits in a SWSC win.
Starter Nolan Larson went five innings, giving up two hits and fanning nine. Tyler Pritchard and Danny Heise each struck out one in one inning of work. Offensively, Colton Kachinsky knocked in a pair of runs, and Brandon Pritchard scored twice.
West Aurora 9, Romeoville 4: Braden Lee connected on a two-run homer during a SPC loss for the Spartans. A.J. Burnett and Alejandro De Leon had two hits apiece.
Manteno 8, Coal City 2: At Manteno, the host Panthers scored five times in the fifth inning to put the Illinois Central Eight game out of reach.
Nolan Berger and Carter Garrelts drove in the lone runs for the Coalers. Ashten Harvey and Braden Reilly each had two hits.
Joliet Catholic 5, Marist 4: At Chicago, Aidan Voss (2 for 3) homered and drove in four runs during a Chicago Catholic League win. Tommy Kemp also went 2 for 3 with an RBI and stole two bases.
Lemont 7, Oak Forest 2: At Oak Forest, Lemont picked up a South Suburban win behind Brandon Johnson’s complete game. Johnson struck out 12 and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks.
Joe Pender supplied the offense with a two-run homer. Austin Belsan was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Luke Wallace and Nolan Taylor were both 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Dwight 5, Midland 4: At Dwight, Ryan Turner went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs. Jeremy Kapper drove in the other run for the Trojans.
Loyola 18, Providence 8 (6 inn.): At Wilmette, the Celtics suffered a CCL loss. Jude Allen belted a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs. Brayden Garrigan, Gavin Gomez and A.J. Vinci each had two hits and drove in one.
Plainfield North 7, Plainfield Central 3: At Plainfield, the host Tigers secured an SPC win, with Ethan Sam providing two hits and a pair of RBIs. M.J. Ansari, Luke Brown and Ryan Nelson also had one RBI each.
Starter Luke Brown earned the win, striking out seven and giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in five innings.
Peotone 18, Herscher 1 (5 inn.): At Herscher, Connor Janik had a huge afternoon at the plate for the Blue Devils in an Illinois Central Eight victory. Janik finished 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Matt Derkacy added a 4-for-4 performance with two RBIs and three runs. Joe Hasse knocked in three runs, Austin Massat was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, and Brock Krska scored three times.
Massat logged the pitching win with seven strikeouts in four innings. He surrendered one run on four hits and two walks.
Minooka 14, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): At Joliet, the Indians scored 11 times in the first two innings to pull away in SPC action.
Carson Johnson was 2 for 2 with a solo home run, Caleb Parker went 2 for 3 and scored twice, while Andrew Mack and Sully Minor each knocked in two runs and scored twice. Dylan Cecala also had two RBIs.
Plainfield South 8, Oswego East 4: At Plainfield, Joshua McGuigan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in a SPC win for the Cougars.
Evan Carey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Ethan Chance was 3 for 4 and scored twice, and Blake Phommachannom was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored once.
Starter Brett Snyder struck five in six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks.
Yorkville 9, Joliet West 1: At Joliet, Joe Lukancic drove in the Tigers’ only run in a SPC loss. James Love had two hits.
Beecher 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: At Gardner, Garrett Grant smacked a two-run homer in a River Valley Conference loss. Ethan Mack was 2 for 3 with four stolen bases.
Reed-Custer 4, Lisle 3: At Braidwood, the Comets picked up an Illinois Central Eight win behind pitcher Joe Stellano, who struck out nine in a complete-game effort.
Girls Soccer
Lincoln-Way West 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At New Lenox, Olivia Franczyk posted a shutout in goal as the Warriors played H-F to a scoreless draw in SWSC action.
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Lemont 1: At Lockport, Evan Dziadkowiec finished with 40 assists in a nonconference win for the Porters, 26-28, 25-15, 25-16.
Matthew Krzos led the attack with 14 kills. Josh Bluhm had 11 kills and three blocks, and Braeden Goebbert provided eight kills and four blocks.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Oswego 0: At Frankfort, the Griffins celebrated senior night with a nonconference win in straight sets.
Joliet Catholic 2, Nazareth 0: At La Grange Park, the Hilltoppers improved to 8-5 on the season with a win in straight sets.
Joliet West 2, IMSA 0: At Joliet West, the Tigers secured a nonconference victory.
Boys Track and Field
Coal City 87, Peotone 30: At Coal City, Keaton Stroner won the 400- and 800-meter runs and helped the 4x400 relay team, which also included Christian Micetich, Ethan Scrogham and Lucas Crater, to a win.
Micetich had three individual victories (long jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) for Coal City. Landin Benson (200), Scrogham (3,200), Stephen Byers (triple jump) and Colten Sztapka (high jump) also had wins.
Benson, Sztapka, Gavin Carpenter, Rey Gonzalez teamed up to win the 4x100 relay.
Girls Track and Field
Coal City 57, Peotone 42: At Coal City, the Coalers captured the dual meet behind four individual wins by Lilly Feisley, who won the 100, 400, high jump and long jump. Adaline Dowling won two running events (800, 1,600). Ava Templet (200) and Mia Rodriguez (shot put) also had top finishes for Coal City.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 10, Chicago Latin 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors had little trouble picking up a nonconference win.
Lincoln-Way Central 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5: At New Lenox, the Knights jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back in a SWSC win.
Brett Bethke led the way with six goals, and Cale Koester added five more.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5: At Bradley, the Knights came away with a SWSC win.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West 11, Stagg 4: At New Lenox, the Warriors picked up the win on senior night. Aubree Schultz, Maggie Schwerha, Madison Wasko, Lizzie Gonzalez, Malori Zamora, Kristen Shepard, Julie Arias and Amanda Gerl won singles play.
Schultz and Schwerha won at No. 3 doubles, Rachel Mitchell and Kate Massey won at No. 4 doubles, and Mikayla Wetzel and Melissa Rodriguez won at No. 5 doubles.
Boys Tennis
Joliet Catholic 3, Nazareth 2: At La Grange Park, the Hilltoppers swept doubles competition to pick up the win. Spencer North and Andrew Ciarlette (No. 1 doubles), Brandon Ferro and Andy Munoz (No. 2) and Xander Allgood and Alex Ferro (No. 3) all came out on top.
Plainfield Central 5, Yorkville 2: At Plainfield, the Cougars improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in SPC play.