High school sports roundup for Monday, April 11

Abby McClimon collected three hits out of the leadoff spot Monday to help host Minooka take down Providence, 11-5, in nonconference play.
McClimon hit a home run, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times. Chloe Kohnhorst and Sofia Dziuba also knocked in two runs each, and Mackenzie Mazzocchi was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Nicole Magdziasz had two RBIs for Providence, Abbey Johnson launched a solo home run, and Keara Maloney was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Wilmington 8, Streator 6: At Wilmington, Olivia Hansen went 3 for 4 with two home runs and a triple while driving in four runs during an Illinois Central Eight win for the Wildcats.
Abby Pitts (2 for 4) drove in two, scored twice and also homered for Wilmington. Anna Liaromatis added two hits and knocked in one run.
Joliet Catholic 7, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, Camryn Kinsella enjoyed a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored during the Angels’ nonconference win. Alina Schlageter drove in three runs, and Madison Patrick had two hits and scored twice.
Starter Sophia Stirbis allowed only one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win.
Herscher 11, Peotone 0: At Peotone, the Blue Devils (2-5, 1-3) were limited to two hits in an Illinois Central Eight loss.
Lemont 15, Reavis 3: At Burbank, Maya Hollendover went 5 for 5 and knocked home a pair of runs in a South Suburban Conference win for Lemont (7-3, 3-1).
Raegan Duncan (3 RBIs) and Avaree Taylor (2 RBIs) each blasted home runs, and Mallory Corse was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Taylor pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Plainfield East 11, Batavia 3: At Plainfield, McKenna Repovich and Masey Danker each homered and drove in three runs to help the Bengals to a nonconference win.
Coal City 5, Manteno 4: At Coal City, the Coalers responded to Manteno’s game-tying three-run sixth by pushing across the eventual winning run in the bottom half of the inning in Illinois Central Eight play.
Mia Ferrias had two hits and drove in a pair for Coal City.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Yorkville 2: At Yorkville, Katie Stewart went deep three times to lead the Griffins to a nonconference win. Stewart finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored.
Mackenzie Gallagher (2 for 4) also launched a solo homer. Maddie Pomykalski (1 RBI) and Chloe Geijer both added two hits. Danielle Stewart, who also had two hits and an RBI, pitched seven innings, striking out seven with two runs on four hits and two walks.
Reed-Custer 15, Lisle 0 (4 inn.): At Lisle, the Comets made quick work of the Lions in an Illinois Central Eight win.
Grace Cavanaugh provided two hits, including a home run, and knocked in five runs while also scoring twice. Halie LaGrange scored three times and was a homer shy of the cycle as part of a 3-for-4 effort.
Addison Brown posted 11 strikeouts and allowed three hits in the shutout.
Seneca 8, Bloomington 2: At Bloomington, the Fighting Irish (7-1) suffered their first loss in a nonconference game against Bloomington. Sam Vandevelde and Madi Mino drove in the lone runs for Seneca in the seventh inning.
Baseball
Yorkville 1, Plainfield Central 0: At Yorkville, the Foxes pushed across the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand Plainfield Central a Southwest Prairie Conference loss.
Carter Prochaska tossed 6⅓ scoreless innings for the Wildcats, scattering four hits and three walks while striking out nine.
Joliet West 6, Oswego East 2: At Oswego, Jimmy Anderson allowed only two hits and three hits while fanning eight in an SPC win for the Tigers.
Manny Rincon led the offense, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. James Love was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Cael Karczewski also scored twice.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bremen 2 (6 inn.): At New Lenox, the Warriors scored three times in the first and never looked back in a nonconference win at home.
Kaleb Wilkey (RBI) and Harrison Scroggins each had a triple, and Matt Gruca had a two-run single.
Plainfield North 7, Romeoville 0: At Plainfield, Tigers pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in an SPC win.
Brandon Bak struck out 13 in five innings. Thomas Fitzgerald and Ethan Fleming each pitched one inning and fanned two. Romeoville was unable to take advantage of seven North walks.
Bak (RBI) and John St. Clair both finished with two hits and two runs scored. Ryan Nelson was 3 for 4 with one run scored, M.J. Ansari was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored, and Joe Guiliano drove in three runs.
Lockport 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: At Bradley, the Porters secured a SouthWest Suburban Conference win behind Victor Izquierdo, who homered and drove in three as part of 2-for-4 effort.
Joey Manzo and Giovani Zaragoza had one RBI apiece for Lockport. C.J. Byrdak picked up the pitching win, going five innings with three strikeouts and two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks.
Streator 10, Wilmington 5: At Wilmington, Streator used a four-run fifth inning to pull away from the Wildcats in Illinois Central Eight play.
Tim Mills finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Cade McCubbin and Lucas Rink each knocked in a run for Wilmington.
Peotone 4, Herscher 0: At Peotone, Brock Krska tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball, striking out five and scattering five hits and one walk in an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Connor Janik homered, drove in two runs and scored twice. Thomas Lynch and Joe Hasse had one RBI apiece.
Kaneland 7, Morris 3: At Morris, Kaneland broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the sixth inning to seal an Interstate 8 win. Jack Wheeler and AJ Zweeres each had two hits with an RBI and run scored for Morris.
Reed-Custer 4, Lisle 2 (9 inn.): At Lisle, the Comets took home an Illinois Central Eight win with three Lisle errors helping R-C score twice in the top of the ninth inning.
Jake McPherson tossed eight innings, striking out 10 and allowing one earned run on five hits. Cole Goodwin had two RBIs for R-C.
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Grace Christian 0: At Kankakee, the Panthers seized control in the second inning, scoring five runs with two outs.
Garrett Grant (3 RBIs), Gabe McHugh (3 RBIs) and Dane Halpin (2 RBIs) all homered as part of two-hit days. Pitcher Bryce Handzus struck out 10 and surrendered only two hits over seven innings.
Coal City 9, Manteno 1: At Coal City, the Coalers took advantage of some defensive lapses and wild pitching to score eight times in the sixth inning, which was highlighted by Ashton Harvey’s grand slam.
Nolan Eddy also drove in a pair during the Illinois Central Eight win, and pitcher Abram Wills allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out 14 in seven innings.
Marist 10, Joliet Catholic 5: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers suffered a Chicago Catholic League loss. Trey Swiderski had a solo home run and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Ryan Louthan also brought home two runs, and Danny O’Brien had two hits and scored twice.
Lemont 4, Oak Forest 3: At Lemont, Oak Forest tied up the South Suburban contest at 3 in top of the sixth inning, but Lemont pushed across the eventual winning run in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to Gavin Kelby’s leadoff double and two Oak Forest errors.
Luke Wallace knocked in a pair of runs for Lemont.
St. Rita 9, Providence 8: At New Lenox, Gavin Gomez blasted a solo home run, while Jude Allen, Pierre Danet, Ryan Mrozek, and Tyler Young each recorded one RBI in a CCL loss for the Celtics.
Stagg 10, Bolingbrook 2: At Bolingbrook, Joe McDermott hit a solo homer in the loss. Connor Hennesy had the other RBI for the Raiders.
Girls Soccer
Lincoln-Way West 7, Providence 0: At Plainfield, Nora Gaffney and Bryna Smith each scored twice to lead the Warriors to a victory at the Plainfield Classic.
Kylie Murphy, Morgan O’Neill and Ava Peterson also tallied goals, and Addie Guiditas had three assists. Goalie Kayla Adrieansen recorded the shutout.
Wilmington 4, Bishop McNamara 2: At Wilmington, Alexa Clark scored twice during a nonconference win for the Wildcats. Alaina Clark added a goal and assisted on two others, and Ella Banas scored once. Keeper Lilly Zavala made eight saves.
Geneva 3, Bolingbrook 0: At Plainfield, the Raiders were unable to get on the scoreboard during the Plainfield Classic loss.
Plainfield North 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers routed Bradley-Bourbonnais in a Plainfield Classic matchup.
Boys Water Polo
St. Rita 18, Lincoln-Way Central 6: At New Lenox, Cale Koester and Max Platos each posted two goals in a nonconference loss. Jackson Clark and Tommy Crubaugh added one goal each.
Lincoln-Way West 14, Bremen 6: At Midlothian, the Warriors picked up a nonconference win over host Bremen.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 13, Bremen 7: At New Lenox, Emma Stiglic led the host Warriors with three goals in a nonconference win. Paige Barkoozis, Ally Witt and Zoey Wallock each scored twice. Madalyn Witt made 11 saves, and Grace Brown had three saves.
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Brother Rice 0: At Chicago, the Griffins snagged a nonconference win, 25-23, 25-14, with seven kills for Jon Guch. Jeremiah Murray directed the attack with 22 assists, and Tyler Walenga had nine digs
Lincoln-Way West 2, Minooka 0: At Minooka, the Warriors (6-5) claimed a nonconference win, 25-16, 25-18, with Garrett Konopack providing 18 assists. Andrew Flores provided four aces and seven digs, while Conner Dargan and Connor Studer each had five kills.
Joliet Catholic 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers improved to 7-5 on the season with a nonconference win, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21.
Will Hinchliffe led LWC with eight kills, two blocks and 10 assists. Michael Greco had seven kills and two blocks, and Jaden Didrickson had eight kills and three blocks.
Boys Tennis
Plainfield Central 5, Plainfield North 2: At Plainfield, the host Wildcats secured an SPC dual win over their district rival.
Yorkville 5, Coal City 0: At Coal City, the Coalers were swept in a nonconference dual with Yorkville.
Girls Lacrosse
Lincoln-Way Central 20, Minooka 3: At Minooka, the Warriors improved to 6-1 on the spring with a nonconference victory.