High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 5

Abby Pitts’ RBI double in the top of the eighth inning handed host Wilmington a 9-8 win and its second Illinois Central Eight victory over Coal City in as many days.
Grace Burkey, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Olivia Hansen, who was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs, each homered. Anna Liaromatis doubled twice as part of a three-hit game, and Raena DelAngel went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0).
Makayla Henline doubled twice and drove in one for Coal City. Addison Gagliardo had two RBIs.
Lemont 15, Blue Island Eisenhower 0 (4 inn.): At Lemont, Avaree Taylor struck out 11 in four innings of no-hit softball to lead Lemont (4-3, 1-1) to a South Suburban Conference win.
Allison Pawlowicz drove in three runs and also scored three times, Nicole Pontrelli knocked in two runs, and Raegan Duncan went 2 for 2 with a double, walk, RBI and three runs scored.
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At New Lenox, McKenzie Murdock and Alexis Youngren each launched solo home runs during a SouthWest Suburban Conference win the Knights (5-1-1, 1-0).
Lisabella Dimitrijevic earned the win, striking out 13 in seven innings and allowing one run (none earned) on six hits.
Streator 7, Peotone 6: At Peotone, the Bulldogs overcame a three-run deficit with four runs in the sixth inning to earn the Illinois Central Eight win.
Ashley Veltman slugged a three-run homer during the loss for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-2).
Lincoln-Way East 10, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, Maddie Hickey tossed seven no-hit innings, striking out 15 and walking a pair during a SWSC win for the Griffins (2-0, 1-0).
Katie Stewart provided plenty of support on offense with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 3-for-4 effort. Amanda Martineck (3 for 4) had two doubles, scored twice and knocked in one. Maddie Pomykalski also had three hits and scored twice.
Lockport 5, Andrew 0: At Lockport, Alaina Peetz fanned 13 and allowed just one hit with four walks during a SWSC win for the Porters (6-2, 1-0). Stephanie Hayes connected for a two-run homer and drove in three runs.
Lincoln-Way West 3, Sandburg 0: At New Lenox, Allie Wondrasek struck out 16 and gave up only two hits in a SWSC victory for the Warriors (5-0, 1-0). Olivia Calderone, Peyton Cusack and Molly Marquardt each drove in one run.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Bolingbrook 2: At Bradley, the Raiders dropped a SWSC matchup despite 12 strikeouts for starter Tyanna Thomas.
Plainfield Central 10, Naperville Central 9: At Plainfield, the Wildcats pounded out 17 hits during a nonconference win. Tricia Hogrefe turned in a 5-for-5 effort, Audrey Dennis had three hits, and Ashlyn Pacchetti connected on a her first home run.
Providence 1, Loyola 0 (11 inn.): At New Lenox, the Celtics picked up the victory in walk-off fashion.
Manteno 14, Reed-Custer 3: At Braidwood, the Comets (1-2, 0-2) surrendered 20 hits in an Illinois Central Eight loss. Mya Beard doubled and hit a solo homer for R-C, and Halie LaGrange doubled twice and drove in one.
Downers Grove North 15, Romeoville 2 (5 inn.): At Downers Grove, the Trojans scored eight times in the first inning and added seven more in the fifth to secure a nonconference win. Rylee Teel knocked in the only two runs for Romeoville (1-3).
Gardner-South Wilmington 13, St. Anne 6 (6 inn.): At St. Anne, Makaila McDaniel went deep twice during a River Valley Conference win for the Panthers.
Hannah Frescura went 5 for 5 with two RBIs, and Bella Vyce was 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Hannah Balcom added two hits and two RBIs.
Baseball
Streator 5, Peotone 2: At Peotone, the Blue Devils (1-5-2, 0-3) suffered an Illinois Central Eight loss. Kade Hupe and Matt Derkacy each had two hits, and Brock Krska drove in one.
Manteno 10, Reed-Custer 8: At Braidwood, Manteno used a five-run sixth inning to erase a three-run deficit in an Illinois Central Eight matchup.
Cole Goodwin went deep for Reed-Custer (2-1, 1-1) and scored twice as part of a two-hit day. Kyle Highland also knocked in two runs, and Connor Esparza, Cameron Smith, Brandon Carlo and Joe Bembenek each had an RBI.
Lockport 7, Andrew 2: At Tinley Park, he Porters ran their season-opening winning streak to 10 games with the SWSC win.
Matt Merk came up with three RBIS for Lockport, while three Porter pitchers held Andrew to just two hits.
Homewood-Flossmoor 7, Lincoln-Way Central 6: At New Lenox, a five-run third inning by the Vikings spelled doom for the Knights in a SWSC matchup.
The Knights (2-1) got two hits from Braden Meyer, and Jack Novak drove in two runs.
Minooka 15, Joliet West 0: At Minooka, the offense came early and often for the Indians as they improved to 7-2. Mike Murphy and Mitch Thomas each drove in two runs.
Coal City 5, Wilmington 2: At Wilmington, Abram Wills had three hits and four RBIs for the Coalers as they topped their long-time rival. Brady Best threw six strong innings for Coal City (5-3) with six strikeouts.
Bolingbrook 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At Bradley, Noah Bagby’s strong effort on the mound lifted the Raiders to a solid SWSC win.
Bagby threw five-plus innings for Bolingbrook, striking out five. Bradley managed just two hits in the game.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Stagg 7: At Palos Hills, the Griffins pulled one out of the fire by plating five runs in the top half of the seventh inning. John Connors had three hits for the Griffins (6-2).
Joliet Catholic 7, St. Francis 0: T.J. Schlaegter and Dom Coda combined forces for the shutout, allowing just four hits in the process. Michael Ascencio keyed the offense with four hits.
Lemont 10, Hillcrest 0 (3 inn.): At Lemont, Mike Biscan struck out seven and allowed no hits for Lemont in a South Suburban win.
Plainfield Central 9, Oswego 2: At Oswego, Josh Culbertson struck out eight over four-plus innings of work to help carry the Wildcats to a SPC win.
Chris Suchoski and Phillip Carlton each had two hits for Plainfield Central.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Sandburg 4: At New Lenox, Aidan Healy delivered a walk-off single for the Warriors as they improved to 4-1.
The walk-off was part of a three-hit day for Healy, while Cole Crafton added a two-run double.
Romeoville 10, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, the bats were active for the Spartans in a SPC matchup.
Corey Boyette continued his strong start to the season with two hits, which included a home run and five RBIs. Jaden Delgado and Nick Holze also had two-hit games.
Alejandro De Leon tossed the complete-game shutout with four strikeouts.
Providence 8, De La Salle 4: At Chicago, Gavin Gomez had three hits and three RBIs, and Shaw Stuckel had two hits with a pair of RBIs in the Chicago Catholic League win for the Celtics.
Girls Soccer
Lincoln-Way West 1, Minooka 0: At Minooka, Morgan Sallese’s goal with an assist from Elly Hermanson proved to be the difference in a nonconference win for the Warriors. Olivia Franczyk earned the shutout in goal.
Bolingbrook 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1 (PK): At Homewood, the Raiders earned a SWSC victory on Magaret Balas’ goal during the penalty-kick shootout.
Lady Raiders and HF varsity soccer go to penalty kicks tied 1-1 after overtime and Margaret Balas with the game winner! Great win ladies!#TheBrook pic.twitter.com/HpUdyrQDKi— BHS Athletics (@BHSRaiders) April 6, 2022
Wilmington 4, Plano 4: At Plano, Abbie Rampa and Alaina Clark both scored twice as Wilmington played to a nonconference draw. Alexa Clark and Ella Banas were each credited with one assist.
Lemont 5, Reavis 0: At Burbank, Lemont coach Rick Prangen secured his 400th career win with Lemont’s South Suburban victory over host Reavis.
Girls open conference play with a win at Reavis tonight. In the process Coach Prangen in his 30th season at helm picks up his 400th win. What a great accomplish and happy to be along for the last 20 years. Congrats RP. #WeAreLemont. pic.twitter.com/rMNZMWSSQK— LHS Soccer (@lemontsoccer) April 5, 2022
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Richards 0: At Oak Lawn, the Porters improved to 12-2 on the season with a 25-16, 25-16 nonconference win. Wade Welke provided seven kills, Braeden Goebbert had four kills and two blocks and Evan Dziadkowiec supplied 12 assists.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West 9, Andrew 6: At New Lenox, Kate Massey came from behind to win at No. 1 singles during the Warriors’ SWSC win. Aubree Schultz, Emma So, Lizzie Gonzalez and Malori Zamora also had singles wins.
Kristen Shepard and Madison Wasko (No. 2), Massey and Schultz (No. 3), Maggie Schwerha and Gonzalez (No. 4) and Abigail Grude and Kealey Wujcik (No. 5) won in doubles play.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Lincoln-Way West 6: At New Lenox, the Knights picked up a SWSC home victory behind nine goals by Cale Koester.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Lincoln-Way West 4: At New Lenox, the Knights earned a SWSC win over their district rival.
Ally Witt and Sydney McGann each scored twice for West. Madalyn Witt made nine saves in the loss.
Boys Track and Field
Coal City Triangular: At Coal City, the host Coalers won the meet with 64 points. Reed-Custer finished second with 46 points, and Wilmington scored 31.
Coal City’s Christian Micetich won the long jump in 18 feet, 4 inches and the 400-meter dash in 56.3 seconds. Colton Sztapka won the high jump (5-2), Ethan Scrogham won the 3,200-meter run in 13:24 and Collin Dames won the shot put (40-4).
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way West 5, Bolingbrook 2: At Bolingbrook, the Warriors came away with a SWSC dual win. Carter Fifer (No. 1) and Joey Wakefield (No. 2) won in singles play. Jacob Stermin and Milan Miskovic (No. 1), Tyler Durkin and Rylan Cupp (No. 2) and Ty Jackson and Miles Nelson (No. 3) won in doubles play.
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At Homewood, the Knights cruised to a SWSC dual victory.
Princeton 4, Coal City 1: At Princeton, Eli Rivera and Colin Hart (No. 1 doubles) picked up the lone win for the Coalers, 1-6 , 6-1 , 11-9, in nonconference action.
Girls Lacrosse
Lockport 21, Normal Community 9: At Lockport, the Porters won their nonconference contest against Normal.
Benet 14, Lincoln-Way Central 11: At Lisle, the Knights dropped their nonconference matchup with Benet.