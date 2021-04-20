Braidwood mayor serves jail time over DUI conviction

The Braidwood mayor on Monday surrendered himself to serve his jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle crash in 2019.

Robert Jones, 59, appeared before Judge Art Smigielski to serve what should be four days in the Will County jail after he pleaded guilty to DUI and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. He was handcuffed by a deputy in the courtroom and taken to jail Monday morning.

Robert Jones, 59, of Braidwood (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Jones’ next court date was scheduled for July 19 for status on his restitution payment of about $4,499 to two people who were involved in the crash.

Jones was arrested Nov. 24, 2019, after Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 53 just north of Coal City. Jones was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruz, which then rear-ended a Chevrolet sedan, Illinois State Police said.

On March 3, 2020, Jones pleaded guilty to DUI and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Jones previously pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008.

Judge Kenneth Zelazo on Sept. 4 sentenced Jones to serve eight days in jail. He ordered Jones to receive day-for-day credit, bringing his total jail time to four days.

Jones did not serve his sentence immediately, as his attorney Eugene Fimbianti suggested a COVID-19 vaccine could be available at the start of the year, which his client could take before going to jail.

Zelazo agreed to push Jones’ case to Jan. 8 for more discussion on the implementation of his jail sentence.

On Jan. 8, Smigielski granted Fimbianti’s motion to not have Jones jailed at the time because of COVID-19 concerns. Smigielski ruled that “until I can eat in a restaurant, he doesn’t have to go to jail.”

Jones’ case was continued once more on April 9.

Between the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 and early October 2020, just two people infected with the virus were booked into jail and 14 staff members were treated for it, Will County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Then, on Dec. 2, the sheriff’s office announced there were 38 inmates at the jail who tested positive for COVID-19. In early February, there were no jail inmates with COVID-19, sheriff officials said.

Police reports showed Jones was driving with a 30-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter during the 2019 crash that led to his arrest. Among the offenses Jones was initially arrested on probable cause of was endangering the health or life of a child, but he was never charged with that offense.

A trooper attempted to make contact with the woman in Jones’ car but met “with unsuccessful attempts,” and discovered her daughter was in the rear passenger seat, police reports said.