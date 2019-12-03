State police: Braidwood mayor arrested on DUI charge

Bob Jones is sworn in as the city's next mayor on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Braidwood, Ill. Illinois State Police said Jones allegedly drove under the influence when he caused a three-vehicle crash on Nov. 24, 2019. (Eric Ginnard)

The mayor of Braidwood was arrested by Illinois State Police on probable cause of driving under the influence after he was involved in a three-car crash near Wilmington, police said.

On Nov. 24, state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 53 just north of Coal City Road, according to the state police.

Mayor Bob Jones, 58, was the driver of a white 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that rear-ended a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, which then rear-ended a white 2003 Chevrolet sedan, police said.

The cars were heading south on Route 53 in the left lane, police said.

State police Sgt. Delila Garcia said preliminary reports indicate the traffic investigation resulted in the arrest of Jones for driving under the influence.

The Braidwood Fire Department responded to the scene and transported two female passengers from Jones’ car to the hospital but Jones was not injured, police said.

The women’s injuries were minor, police said.

The driver of the Cruze was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries, police said, and the third driver and his passenger were not injured.

Jones failed to return several calls Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Braidwood City Administrator Tony Altiery failed to return calls.

Jones was elected mayor in April, defeating incumbent Mayor Jim Vehrs by 33 votes. He owns the Jones-Eez Bar-B-Que restaurant in Braidwood.

Jones said after the election that he thought the voters felt the candidates running who already had been in public office weren’t doing a good job and that he benefited from their dissatisfaction.

“I kind of thought I was going to have a chance at it because (the other candidates) were cutting each others’ throats,” Jones said in reaction to his win.

“I wasn’t too surprised,” he added.

Jones said his first priority as mayor was focusing on “cutting back our big expenditures.”

Jones also said he probably would make other changes in city government and would be “looking into” changing the commissioner style of government which nearly all candidates, including Vehrs, described as antiquated and ineffective.