Braidwood mayor pleads guilty to DUI

Braidwood Mayor Bob Jones pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, court records show.

Jones, 58, pleaded guilty to the charge March 3, according to court records, and charges of failure to reduce speed and following too closely were dropped. Jones’ sentencing was scheduled for April 7.

Jones and his attorney Eugene Fimbianti failed to return calls Tuesday.

Jones previously pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008, according to court records. He was sentenced to a year of court supervision, ordered to undergo alcoholism treatment and pay $1,250 in fines.

Jones was arrested on Nov. 24 after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route 53 just north of Coal City Road, according to the Illinois State Police.

Jones was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and rear-ended a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, which then rear-ended a 2003 Chevrolet sedan, police said.

The cars were heading south on Route 53 in the left lane, police said.

The Braidwood Fire Department responded to the scene and transported two female passengers from Jones' car to the hospital but Jones was not injured, police said.

The women's injuries were minor, police said.

The driver of the Cruze was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries, police said, and the third driver and his passenger were not injured.

Jones was elected mayor in April, defeating incumbent Mayor Jim Vehrs by 33 votes. He owns the Jones-Eez Bar-B-Que restaurant in Braidwood.

Jones said his first priority as mayor was focusing on “cutting back our big expenditures.”