38 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Will County jail: sheriff

The Will County Sheriff’s Office reported there have been 38 inmates at the jail who tested positive for COVID-19.

Jail staff learned those inmates were positive for the virus after becoming aware last week that one male inmate who displayed no symptoms and had been in custody since February "might have spread (COVID-19) to other inmates within the facility," according to a Will County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“The male inmate had recently been sentenced and had been housed for five days within a housing unit before being transported to the Illinois Department of Corrections,” officials said. “Upon his intake at IDOC, he was given a rapid (COVID-19) test and tested positive.”

On the same day, all inmates within the housing unit were tested, officials said. Out of those inmates, 38 tested positive and 13 tested negative.

All inmates who were exposed are being isolated within the jail and will remain on quarantine for 14 days, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said.

“All positive cases are being treated and closely monitored by the facility medical doctor. Currently, all positive cases are mild with no serious underlying conditions,” officials said.

The news release said staff with the sheriff’s office and jail “remain steadfast following the state guidelines and are working closely with the Will County Health Department.”

In early November, the sheriff’s office reported there were four correctional officers who worked out of the court holding area at the new Will County Courthouse who tested positive for COVID-19.