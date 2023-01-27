Ex-Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, grooming

A former Catholic school teacher from Joliet was sentenced to two-and-half years of sex offender probation after he pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.

On Friday, Jeremy Hylka, 46, of Joliet, pleaded guilty to the indecent solicitation of a child and grooming over an April 27, 2021 vigilante sting where he was captured on video attempting to rendezvous with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy at a McDonald’s in Joliet.

The 15-year-old boy was the persona of Shane Divis, a member of the group, Save Our Siblings, who was 19 at the time of he conducted the sting.

Three other charges of traveling to meet a minor, solicitation of a child and another charge of indecent solicitation of a child were dismissed as part of Hylka’s plea agreement.

Hylka will be required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years, serve six months of home confinement and continue to stay on electronic monitoring that Will County Judge Ken Zelazo placed on him in December.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.