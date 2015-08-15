Everyday Hero: Jeremy Hylka

The Will County tornado sirens were blaring and while everyone else in the house was racing to the basement, a 5-year-old boy was making his way outside to witness what was about to unfold.

Now in his 30s, self-proclaimed “weather geek,” Jeremy Hylka has made a career out of his two passions – weather and his love of Jesus.

After the tornado of August 1990 left widespread damage in the Plainfield and Joliet area, Hylka, in his teens, created his own at-home weather station, and began a “career” reporting the weather as a high school student at Joliet West High School. He became the national president of Alert Weather at age 17.

That led him to a degree in meteorology, and as a meteorologist, he has worked with the best in Chicago weather media, including Tom Skilling, Andy Avalos and Steve Baskerville.

However, this weather geek felt a nudge to do something more in the church.

“I wanted to do something to change hearts and souls to God,” he said, so he began taking theology courses at the University of St. Francis, which quickly catapulted him into a teaching career.

“In December of 2000, Father Tim Andres called me and asked if I ever thought about teaching. So, three weeks after receiving my theology degree, I began teaching at Joliet Catholic Academy,” Hylka said. “I was thrown in the Lion’s Den, teaching two senior-level classes, and [being] young myself.”

Hylka had found his second calling – teaching and bringing kids to Christ.

“I fell in love with the classroom and teaching. No amount of money is equal to seeing a teen fall in love with Jesus,” he said.

As the years passed, many opportunities to serve the community have passed Hylka’s way – and he has embraced them all.

He is one of the three meteorologists who run the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page, “Joliet Weather Center.” He controls media/promotions for “His Arms for Arms,” is moderator for the JCA “Respect Life Club,” is director of youth ministry for “Follow Youth Ministry,” theology teacher, and is a husband and father.

Evie Cora, Hylka’s theology student and peer minister, said “he showed me that faith isn’t boring, it’s fun, and gives me a ‘shout it from the mountain top’ feeling.”

Cora said the best times are on the Follow Youth Ministry retreats in the winter where teams do community service work in Toledo, Ohio. She said the group weeds, paints, cleans up parks and plays with children in poor areas while on the retreat.

“He always talks about being on ‘Jesus highs’ and that even though we are excited now, we need to bring this home and spread it to those around us. And this is what a lot of kids need to hear,” Cora said.

Fellow Joliet Weather Center meteorologist Danny Dutkiewicz said no matter where Jeremy is, he is always concerned with the weather in Joliet.

“One time while he was on vacation in Florida, he heard there was severe weather here, and was constantly checking in because he is so dedicated,” Dutkiewicz said.

The Joliet Weather Center Facebook page, which now has more than 15,000 followers, is an asset in spreading news especially during severe weather.

“It’s through the passion the God Lord blessed me,” Hylka said. “I just want to help the people of Will County, and Joliet especially, when the bad weather hits.”