Lincoln-Way East edges Oswego East for 21st baseball win of season: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way East 7, Oswego East 5: Cooper Johnson paced the offense for the Griffins (21-2) in the nonconference win with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Nate Kaminski added a triple and an RBI.

Providence 9, DePaul College Prep 3: The Celtics (13-9) picked up the Chicago Catholic League Blue sweep with the win. Sammy Atkinson led the way with three hits, while Landon Ehman had two hits and an RBI. Bryce Tencza had a double and two RBIs, while John Cullen (RBI) and Aiden Cullen (double) each had two hits.

Lake Central (IN) 3, Lincoln-Way Central 2: Despite outhitting Lake Central 8-6, the Knights (11-10) suffered the nonconference loss. Des Gill, Brady Rossa (double) and Dev Sharma all had two hits.

Plainfield North 7, East Moline United 4: The Tigers (12-10) scored all seven runs in the first three innings and cruised to the nonconference win. Mason Laube had a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Matt McCormick had a double and an RBI among two hits.

Joliet Catholic 4, St. Patrick 2: The Hilltoppers recorded the East Suburban Catholic Conference win behind six strong innings from Evan Wills, who struck out four and allowed three hits. John Curbis (2 RBIs) and Rocco Szembalan each tripled.

Plainfield Central 13, Elk Grove 5: The Wildcats (15-4) picked up the nonconference win, their 13th straight victory. Sam Bathan had a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead the way, while Alex Syska had two hits and Ryder Sisti had three RBIs.

Tolono Unity 12, Coal City 0 (6 inn.): The Coalers got two hits each from Lance Cuddy and Carter Nicholson in the nonconference loss.

Dixon 8, Coal City 7: A late comeback by the Coalers fell just short as they scored a run in the bottom of the six and two more in the bottom of the seventh. Lance Cuddy was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Connor Henline (HR) and Kellen Forsythe each had two hits.

SOFTBALL

Lemont 13, Shepard 10: Claire Podrebarac pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing six hits and no earned runs while striking out six in the win for Lemont. She also went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, while teammate Caroline Painter was 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Munster (IN) 8, Lemont 2: Caroline Painter had a double and two RBIs for Lemont (17-7) in the nonconference loss, while Mila Mardjetko struck out 12 in a complete game.

Lockport 5, Naperville Central 0: Bridget Faut threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks for the Porters (18-6-1) in the nonconference win. Sophia Hutera homered for Lockport, while Addison Way was 3 for 3 and Taylor Lane had a triple and three RBIs.

Downers Grove South 10, Plainfield South 2: The Cougars managed just three hits in the nonconference loss - singles by Gracie Semega, Addie Koser (RBI) and Natalie Salzman.

Lincoln-Way East 8, Whitney Young 2: At the Rosemont Rumble, Mia Balta was 3 for 3 with five RBIs for the Griffins, while Mackenzie Bacha was 3 for 3 with a home run. Brett Gentry struck out eight in four innings for the win.

Lincoln-Way East 14, Oak Park-River Forest 8: At the Rosemont Rumble, Grace Duncan went 3 for 4 with a triple and six RBIs to lead the Griffins (18-5) to the nonconference win, while Zoey Bullock was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Minooka 15, Crystal Lake Central 3: At the Rosemont Rumble, Addison Crumly (double, 2 RBIs), Ava Knutsen (triple) and Ava Carlson (double, RBI) all had two hits for the Indians.

Minooka 1, Fremd 1: At the Rosemont Rumble, the game was ruled a tie after eight innings. Addison Crumly went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI for the Indians.

Plainfield North 17, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1 (4 inn.): Taylor Franks was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and hit one of four homers for the Tigers. Abigail Mayes, Grace Dynes and Raegan Wojowski each homered, while Dynes added a double and finished with three RBIs to back winning pitcher Hayden Street.

Seneca 10, Princeton 4: Emma Mino had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Irish, while Graysen Provance added three hits. Tessa Krull and Hayden Pfeifer each homered as well, with Pfeifer pitching six innings with four strikeouts for the win.

Seneca 16, Bloomington Central Catholic 0 (4 inn.): Tessa Krull threw a perfect game with 10 strikeouts for the Irish (26-1) and was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Lexie Buis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Hayden Pfeifer (2 RBIs) and Kaylee Klinker (RBI) each added two hits.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln-Way East Invitational: Lincoln-Way East finished fourth in the Gold Bracket and took fourth in the 32-team event. In bracket play, the Griffins beat Roncali (IN) 26-24, 29-27, lost to Marist 25-22, 25-16 and lost to Oak Park-River Forest 22-25, 25-23, 15-4. Lincoln-Way Central finished ninth at the 32-team event, winning the Silver Bracket. The Knights (21-6) beat Lyons Township 25-22, 25-20; Wheaton St. Francis 25-22, 25-16; and Lake Park 25-16, 25-22. Lockport finished 14th out of 32 teams. In Silver Bracket play, the Porters (21-8) lost to Lake Park 25-16, 25-21, beat Glenbard South 13-25, 25-21, 15-11 and lost to Lyons 12-25, 25-19, 15-11. Aiden Morgan was named to the All-Tournament Team.

BADMINTON

Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament: Joliet Central won the conference championship for the third straight year.