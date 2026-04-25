Macie Robbins pitches Providence past Montini: The Herald-News Friday roundup

SOFTBALL

Providence 4, Montini 2: Macie Robbins threw a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Celtics (18-4) to the win. Bella Olszta led the offense with two hits, while Ava Misch had a double and two RBIs and Angelina Cole, Mia Sanfratello and Olivia Vittori all doubled.

Lincoln-Way East 15, Lincoln-Way Central 1 (5 inn.): Mackenzie Bacha homered twice and Mia Balta also went deep for the Griffins in the win over their district rival. Cassidy Jagielski went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jenna Lee homered for the lone run for the Knights.

Joliet Catholic 13, Mother McAuley 6: The Angels collected 13 hits in the win, led by Callan Kinsella with three hits, including a double. Ella Nurczyk had a double and a triple, while Addy Rizzatto homered among two hits. Lexi Rezzardi (triple) and Sophia Ciemny added two hits each.

Morris 16, Herscher 2 (5 inn.): Cami Pfeifer led the way offensively for Morris (16-4) in the nonconference win, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Ella Urbasek was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Addy Hackett (doubleO) and Alyssa Jepson (2 RBIs) had two hits each.

Peotone 3, Grant Park 1: Sophie Klawitter struck out 16 and allowed six hits for the Blue Devils in the nonconference win. Mary Klawitter homered, while teammate Abigail Christenberry had two RBIs.

Seneca 12, Streator 0 (5 inn.): Hayden Pfeifer starred with both her arm and bat for the Irish (21-0), striking out 10 in a two-hitter and slugging two home runs and collecting four RBIs at the plate. Camryn Stecken, Emma Mino and Tessa Krull all homered as well.

GIRLS SOCCER

Providence 1, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Maggie Wolniakowski scored the goal for the Celtics, while Jules Rafacz scored for the Knights.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Gary Haupert Invitational: At Thornwood, Bolingbrook won the championship with 141 points, edging out runner-up Bradley-Bourbonnais’ score of 136. Lincoln-Way East (77) was fifth. Edmond Ankomah won the 400-meter dash for the Raiders, while the 4x100 relay of Caleb Wallace, AJ Perkins, Devin Cathey and Habib Taiwo also won, as did the 4x400 relay of Yorachukwu Ifeajekwu, Alyas McNulty, Donovan Leon and Ankomah.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Christine Marszalak Invitational: At Lockport, the Porters finished second in the 12-team event with 116 points, trailing only St. Ignatius’ total of 117.5. Lincoln-Way Central (87.33) was third, while Lincoln-Way West (66.66) was sixth, Lemont (34.83) was eighth, Plainfield Central (34) ninth and Providence (1.33) 12th. Sydney Cline won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles for Lockport, while the 4x100 relay of Taylor Klimkiewicz, Riley Drew, Izabella Quirk, and Cline and the 4x400 relay of Katie Peetz, Jayla Lubbers, Drew and Quirk also won. Lincoln-Way Central’s Kylie Koehler won the pole vault, while Lincoln-Way West’s Mia DiBenedetto won the high jump and Lemont’s Sonia Strzalka won the discus.