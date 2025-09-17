Lemont volleyball sweeps Shepard: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lemont 25-25, Shepard 20-14: Nora Miller had nine digs to lead Lemont (10-5, 4-0) to the South Suburban Blue win. Kaitlyn Wilson had seven kills and Olivia Sarno had 24 assists.

Lockport 25-25, Plainfield Central 10-16: The Porters (14-2) cruised to the nonconference win behind five kills by Bridget Ferriter, 21 assists and two aces by Natalie Bochantin and two blocks by Olivia Priest.

Coal City 25-25, Rich Township 3-16: Sydney Larson had 13 assists and four aces for the Coalers (8-8-1), while Riley Walker had six kills and Margaret Carlson had five kills and five aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Plainfield East 2, Joliet Central 0: The Bengals notched the shutout in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Plainfield Central 2, Joliet West 0: Jorge Mireles scored both goals for the Wildcats in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Yorkville 4, Romeoville 1: The Spartans dropped the Southwest Prairie Conference match.

BOYS GOLF

Sycamore 157, Morris 165: At Nettle Creek Country Club, Braden Wickkiser shot a round of 36 to lead Morris, while Wyatt Schultz, Brycen Johnson and Jace Scalf all shot 43.

Lemont 147, Tinley Park 202: At Carriage Greens, Joey Scott and Jack Simpson each shot 36 for Lemont, while Chase Lagolan shot 37 and Dillon Bingen shot 38.

Lincoln-Way East 144, Andrew 171: At Green Garden, Carmine Moccio shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Griffins, while Seamus Moran and Cloin Bettenhausen each shot even-par 36 and Tyler Rea shot 37.

Timothy Christian 156, Providence 158: At Mistwood, Alex Hartman shot even-par 36 for the Celtics, while Ryan Kundys shot 38, Jonathan Schneider and Joey Vitas each shot 42.

Seneca 173, Putnam County 199, Streator Woodland 187: At Edgewood, counting scores for Seneca came from Cooper Thorson (42), Raiden Terry (43), Zander Newberry (43), and Cody Malak (45).

GIRLS GOLF

Bolingbrook 212, Plainfield Central 213: At Boughton Ridge, The Raiders were led by Lia Jones with a round of 49, followed by Monique Mesina shot 52, Delilah Pantoja shot 53 and Nylani Joyce shot 59. Scoring for Plainfield Central were Kaylee Adelmann (49), Taylor Carroll (54), Caray Curtis (56) and Alina Martinez (57).

Plainfield East 174, Minooka 184: At Heritage Bluffs, Taylor Miller led the Bengals with a round of 39, followed by Kendall Battle (42), Hailey Cudal (46) and Mia Hidalgo (47). Minooka scorers were Peyton Stukel (43), Laney Przybyla (44), Avery Selk (46) and Grace Mangun (51).

St. Laurence 202, Providence 215: At Woodruff, Bri Johnson led the Celtics with a round of 45, followed by Tara Bresnahan (55), Kathryn Flynn (57) and Karly Kruchten (58).

Seneca 192, Iroquois West 213, Watseka 215, Dwight 220: At Dwight Country Club, Seneca’s Piper Stenzel was the match medalist with a round of 43. She was followed by Cam Stecken (46), Vivienne Cronkrite (51) and Haiden Lavarier and Josie Mitchell (each with 52).

Lemont 161, Tinley Park 198: At White Mountain, Lemont was led by Sarah Scott (36), Johanna Nichols (39), Sophia Zubek (40) and Ella Rusnak (46).

Lincoln-Way East 166, Stagg 227: At Hickory Hills, Hannah Brown led the Griffins with a round of 38, while Sophia Klapper shot 40, Maggie Fagan shot 43 and Keira Walsh shot 45.

Sandburg 161, Lincoln-Way West 186: At The Sanctuary, Reilly Carlson led the Warriors with 41, followed by Sydney Pohlmann (47), Reagan Saysongkham (48) and Molly Hogan (50).

Lincoln-Way Central 153, Andrew 182: At The Sanctuary, Taylor Bush shot 37 to lead the Knights, Grace Chandler and Charlotte Majewski each shot 38 and Kristin Kroll and Sophie Devries both shot 40.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Joliet West 26, Andrew 13: The Tigers picked up the nonconference win.