Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Grow Spring Valley’s “Bridgerton Soiree”

A large crowd attends the "Grow Spring Valley" Friday Night Markets event on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 downtown Spring Valley. The market, now in it's second year, brings artisans from around the region to downtown Spring Valley. Artisans booths offering handmade crafts, fresh produce, bakery items, homemade sauces among others. Food trucks were also serving along East Saint Paul Street. The event concluded with a firework show. (Scott Anderson)

Day Jones interviews Sarah Kinkin of Grow Spring Valley. They are hosting a “Bridgerton Soiree” this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Vintage Vines in Spring Valley. More Info can be found at Grow Spring Valley on Facebook. Ticket info can be found on the organization’s Facebook and can be purchased at the door.

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Listen to this interview on Spotify here.