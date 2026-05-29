Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Grow Spring Valley’s “Bridgerton Soiree”

Day Jones interviews Sarah Kinkin of Grow Spring Valley. They are hosting a “Bridgerton Soiree” this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Vintage Vines in Spring Valley. More Info can be found at Grow Spring Valley on Facebook. Ticket info can be found on the organization’s Facebook and can be purchased at the door.
John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.