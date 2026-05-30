Plum Creek art exhibit in Beecher offers whimsical look at America’s state birds

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center will blend art and birdwatching this summer with a colorful exhibit celebrating America’s state birds. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center will host a “ Winged Ambassadors ” art display from June 3 through Sept. 6.

The free exhibit features 28 paintings by Chicago-based artist and writer Marcia Whitney-Schenck.

Visitors will see “creative interpretations” of state birds and learn about their significance to the states that chose them, the forest preserve district said in a news release.

Whitney-Schenck uses watercolor, fluid acrylics, collage and embroidery to “create whimsical works filled with visual puns and imaginative storytelling,” according to the release.

“The joy Marcia finds in both birds and the artistic process will be clear to all who visit,” said Heather Van Zyl, facility supervisor at Plum Creek Nature Center.

“After viewing the exhibit, visitors may see the birds in the preserve and their neighborhoods in a new light thanks to the personality on display in each piece,” she said.

Whitney-Schenck said she wanted the paintings to present birds in a playful, creative way rather than mimic traditional wildlife art.

Several works incorporate personal touches and family memories, including embroidery that reminded the artist of her late mother and layered imagery connected to photographs taken by her late husband, according to the release.

“Hopefully, the viewers might be amused and entertained – a few happy moments in a world that seems increasingly tense and sad,” Whitney-Schenck said.

Van Zyl said forest preserve art exhibits help visitors connect with nature in new ways.

“Artists have unique ways of viewing the world around them and expressing it in different forms. Connection in any form is valuable, and we appreciate different perspectives and how others may draw inspiration from them,” she said in the release.

Visitors who want to combine birdwatching with the exhibit can register for a “ Winged Ambassadors ” Avian Amble on Thursday, June 4.

Children interested in creating artwork inspired by Illinois symbols can register for the It’s Giving … Illinois program on July 8. Online registration is available on the Forest Preserve’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org .

Plum Creek Nature Center is located at 27064 S. Dutton Road, north of Goodenow Road, in Crete Township near Beecher.