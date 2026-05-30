32 Teams Fish 24 Hours on the Iroquois River in Annual Tournament

Thirty-two teams spent 24 hours on the Iroquois River last weekend, competing for top honors in the 2026 Iroquois River Fishing Tournament.

The competition ran from noon Saturday through noon Sunday, May 23–24, drawing families, friends, and local anglers for a weekend of fishing and community support.

Participants competed in five categories: open class stringer, channel stringer, biggest flathead, biggest channel catfish, and youth big fish.

Bryon Brown, Ryder Lucht, and Coby Brown took first place in the open class stringer category with 106.15 pounds. Jason Cahoe, Jerry Meyer, Ryan Tobeck, and Bryton Cahoe finished second with 91.05 pounds.

In the channel stringer division, Joe Olesinski, Wayne Reid, Julie Storm, and Pierce Storm caught 36.25 pounds for first place. Cade Bennett and Beau came in second with 31.50 pounds.

Joe Parr, Evy Parr, Ely Parr, and Zeke Parr landed the biggest flathead at 47.35 pounds. Trenton Woodby and Zack Woodby caught the biggest channel catfish at 6.80 pounds. Youth angler Evy Parr won the youth big fish category with a 10.65-pound catch.

The tournament also included a 50/50 raffle. Winner Tim Thorn donated $100 of his winnings to the Gordon Fishing Fund, bringing the total contribution to $350.

Tournament organizers thanked community sponsors and donors, including Monna and Jim Ulfers in loving memory of Danny Mattingly, Sonia Bradley with The Silo Pub, Tom Marshino with Webber’s Plumbing and Heating, Chad Wright with Wright’s Concrete, Terecia Senesac in loving memory of Dick Kissack, Todd Harris and Family, Tom Jones with TJ Signs, and Jerry Meyer for his leadership board role.