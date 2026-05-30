New display to be added at 2026 Celebration of Lights

La Salle Parks and Recreation Director Lynda Kasik and Administrative Assistant Julie Gunia congratulate Atlee Turigliatti of Dimmick for winning the Celebration of Lights Student Display Contest with his picture of Santa Claus carrying a fishing pole. (Photo Provided By The City of La Salle)

When the Celebration of Lights returns to Rotary Park in La Salle this year, one new display will be the first of its kind: it was designed by a Dimmick School student.

According to a press release from the City of La Salle, fifth-grader Atlee Turigliatti won a contest among local schools organized by the city to design a new display for the 2026 Celebration of Lights season.

Turigliatti’s design features Santa Claus with a fishing pole.

La Salle Parks and Recreation Director Lynda Kasik and Administrative Assistant Julie Gunia congratulate Atlee Turigliatti for winning the Celebration of Lights Student Display Contest with his picture of Santa Claus carrying a fishing pole. (Photo Provided By The City of La Salle)

A custom builder responsible for many of the event’s displays will construct the new light fixture based on Turigliatti’s drawing, according to the release.

Turigliatti received a City of La Salle Certificate of Recognition for his work, and his class was rewarded with a pizza party on April 27 when the announcement was made by La Salle Parks and Recreation Director Lynda Kasik.

Kasik thanked Turigliatti for his design, as well as students from several local schools who participated in the contest.

Turigliatti said his love of fishing inspired the idea for the drawing.

Atlee Turigliatti’s class received a pizza party courtesy of the City of La Salle to congratulate Turigliatti as the winner of the Celebration of Lights Student Display Contest. (Photo Provided By The City of La Salle)

Dimmick art teacher Tori Duttlinger said his entry was among the first submitted of all classes in grades 5-8.

The new display will be added alongside several other additions when the Celebration of Lights opens following the city’s second annual Frosty on First event Nov. 6-7, according to the release.