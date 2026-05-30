New display to be added at 2026 Celebration of Lights

When the Celebration of Lights returns to Rotary Park in La Salle this year, one new display will be the first of its kind: it was designed by a Dimmick School student.
According to a press release from the City of La Salle, fifth-grader Atlee Turigliatti won a contest among local schools organized by the city to design a new display for the 2026 Celebration of Lights season.
Turigliatti’s design features Santa Claus with a fishing pole.
A custom builder responsible for many of the event’s displays will construct the new light fixture based on Turigliatti’s drawing, according to the release.
Turigliatti received a City of La Salle Certificate of Recognition for his work, and his class was rewarded with a pizza party on April 27 when the announcement was made by La Salle Parks and Recreation Director Lynda Kasik.
Kasik thanked Turigliatti for his design, as well as students from several local schools who participated in the contest.
Turigliatti said his love of fishing inspired the idea for the drawing.
Dimmick art teacher Tori Duttlinger said his entry was among the first submitted of all classes in grades 5-8.
The new display will be added alongside several other additions when the Celebration of Lights opens following the city’s second annual Frosty on First event Nov. 6-7, according to the release.