New DeKalb transit center hinges on improvements to storm sewer, drainage

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The city of DeKalb won’t yet be breaking ground on its long-awaited transit center off Dresser Road this spring as planned.

Instead, city staff directed City Council to consider authorizing the award of a construction services contract with Curran Contracting Company for storm sewer and drainage improvements in the West Dresser Road area.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the transit center site is in need of some work, as it is very wet.

“We got to dry it out before we can begin any construction on the center, and it has delayed kickoff for that, unfortunately,” Nicklas said.

The project had gone out to bid, officials said.

Nicklas said it got a lot of interest and got a lot of bids.

In a pair of unanimous decisions, the City Council voted to back the amended request in the amount of $336,891, awarding the contract to Curran Contracting Company.

A groundbreaking on the city’s transit center had been set for the spring, but never materialized, according to the city’s Fiscal 2026 budget.