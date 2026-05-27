Distinct Forward Step in the History of DeKalb: Historical covers for May 27

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for May 27, 1927 (Newspapers.com)

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 27 across different eras. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early industrial booms to the local impact of world-changing events.

1927: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On May 27, 1927, The DeKalb Daily Chronicle led with a proud local headline celebrating municipal progress: “Distinct Forward Step in the History of DeKalb,” focusing on the opening of the new DeKalb Hotel and a new record for local schools. The front page also connected readers to massive global news, reporting that “Lindbergh Takes Rest” in Brussels after his historic transatlantic flight, alongside the human-interest piece “Jungle Breath,” a South American love story starting in that day’s edition.

1950: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

By 1950, the post-war economic boom was in full swing, with the front page declaring “Production Nears Postwar Record” as manufacturing and auto sales surged. On the international and domestic front, the paper balanced global tensions, reporting on “Minor Clashes Mark Red Rally in Berlin,” with localized law enforcement crackdowns, highlighted by a major “State Troopers In 3-County Gambling Crackdown” that seized 182 slot machines.

1998: The Times-Press (Streator)

The May 27, 1998, edition of Streator’s The Times-Press highlighted a mix of community recovery and serious investigative news. The lead local story brought positive news with “Pool to resume regular operations” at the Streator Municipal Pool. However, this was contrasted by a heavy national interest feature, “Some want clues, others reasons,” as federal agents probed a church bombing site, alongside local legal updates tracking an “Accused teen to go to trial on July 14.”

2014: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Rounding out the collection, the May 27, 2014, edition of Joliet’s The Herald-News captured a powerful moment of solemn community remembrance following Memorial Day. Under the striking headline “Paying Respects,” the front page featured a large photo of a Marine honoring fallen veterans at a local cemetery. In contrast to the heavy front-page image, the sidebar highlighted local athletic triumphs with a cheerful sports headline, “Smooth sailing,” celebrating regional boys’ volleyball victories.