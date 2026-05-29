Historical covers for May 29: Sowing good will

As Shaw Media commemorates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 29. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early wartime reports and Depression-era milestones to modern local tragedies and breaking civil unrest.

1917: Streator Daily Free Press

On May 29, 1917, the Streator Daily Free Press captured a world engulfed in the fires of World War I while managing intense domestic friction. The dominant front-page headline, “MILITIA IS ORDERED TO QUELL RIOTS,” detailed severe racial violence breaking out across Illinois in East St. Louis. On the international front, the paper unveiled a high-stakes “GERMAN PLOT IS REVEALED” involving clandestine efforts to manipulate Latin American trade, alongside frontline dispatches highlighting artillery’s stellar role in pushing back German forces. Locally, the front page retained its community flavor with a poignant notice tracking the disappearance of Thomas Coulson and a touch of lighthearted romance in “FORCED TO WALK HOME TO BRIDE.”

1930: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The May 29, 1930, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph provided a rich snapshot of a community navigating the challenges of the onset of the Great Depression. The paper captured national intrigue with headlines such as “LONE ROBBER GETS $11,075 ABOARD TRAIN,” describing a meticulously planned California heist. The front page also mixed celebrity curiosity with local enterprise, detailing a lavish “CAPONE HOST AT BRILLIANT FETE AT MIAMI BEACH” alongside local agricultural novelties like a “LOG HOUSE MADE OF ONE LOG HERE.” Even amid difficult economic times, the publication kept a respectful eye on history, running a dedicated section for “Memorial Day, 1930” to honor the shrinking handful of Civil War veterans left alive.

2003: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 2003, the front page reflected a blend of shocking local emergencies and global political maneuvers. The lead banner headline, “Boater loses leg in river collision,” told a gripping story of a serious hit-and-run crash on the Fox River that left a local man in critical condition. Below the fold, the paper highlighted a heartwarming story of agricultural solidarity titled “Sowing good will,” where local farmers lined up to plant crops for an injured neighbor. In global news, the edition captured historic geopolitical shifts with the headline “Bush plans Mideast peace journey,” mapping out a high-stakes diplomatic effort involving Israeli and Palestinian leadership.

Rounding out the collection, the May 29, 2020, edition of the Herald-News presents a visceral, historic record of modern societal upheaval. The front page is dominated by a full-bleed photo of an apartment building engulfed in flames under the striking headline “TWIN CITY FIRESTORM,” covering the deployment of the National Guard to Minneapolis during the height of civil unrest. Alongside this national crisis, the paper tracked critical local milestones, including a major state update titled “Restoring Illinois,” which detailed all four health regions clearing hurdles to advance to Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan, alongside localized labor battles under “Dispute ongoing.”