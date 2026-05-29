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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for May 29: Sowing good will

The cover of the Northwest Herald for May 29, 2003

The cover of the Northwest Herald for May 29, 2003 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media commemorates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 29. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early wartime reports and Depression-era milestones to modern local tragedies and breaking civil unrest.

1917: Streator Daily Free Press

Streator Daily Free Press cover: May 29, 1917 Streator Daily Free Press cover: May 29, 1917 May 29, 1917 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On May 29, 1917, the Streator Daily Free Press captured a world engulfed in the fires of World War I while managing intense domestic friction. The dominant front-page headline, “MILITIA IS ORDERED TO QUELL RIOTS,” detailed severe racial violence breaking out across Illinois in East St. Louis. On the international front, the paper unveiled a high-stakes “GERMAN PLOT IS REVEALED” involving clandestine efforts to manipulate Latin American trade, alongside frontline dispatches highlighting artillery’s stellar role in pushing back German forces. Locally, the front page retained its community flavor with a poignant notice tracking the disappearance of Thomas Coulson and a touch of lighthearted romance in “FORCED TO WALK HOME TO BRIDE.”

1930: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 29, 1930 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 29, 1930 May 29, 1930 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The May 29, 1930, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph provided a rich snapshot of a community navigating the challenges of the onset of the Great Depression. The paper captured national intrigue with headlines such as “LONE ROBBER GETS $11,075 ABOARD TRAIN,” describing a meticulously planned California heist. The front page also mixed celebrity curiosity with local enterprise, detailing a lavish “CAPONE HOST AT BRILLIANT FETE AT MIAMI BEACH” alongside local agricultural novelties like a “LOG HOUSE MADE OF ONE LOG HERE.” Even amid difficult economic times, the publication kept a respectful eye on history, running a dedicated section for “Memorial Day, 1930” to honor the shrinking handful of Civil War veterans left alive.

2003: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: May 29, 2003 Northwest Herald cover: May 29, 2003 May 29, 2003 Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 2003, the front page reflected a blend of shocking local emergencies and global political maneuvers. The lead banner headline, “Boater loses leg in river collision,” told a gripping story of a serious hit-and-run crash on the Fox River that left a local man in critical condition. Below the fold, the paper highlighted a heartwarming story of agricultural solidarity titled “Sowing good will,” where local farmers lined up to plant crops for an injured neighbor. In global news, the edition captured historic geopolitical shifts with the headline “Bush plans Mideast peace journey,” mapping out a high-stakes diplomatic effort involving Israeli and Palestinian leadership.

2020: Herald-News (Joliet / Will County)

Herald-News cover: May 29, 2020 Herald-News cover: May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 Herald News (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the May 29, 2020, edition of the Herald-News presents a visceral, historic record of modern societal upheaval. The front page is dominated by a full-bleed photo of an apartment building engulfed in flames under the striking headline “TWIN CITY FIRESTORM,” covering the deployment of the National Guard to Minneapolis during the height of civil unrest. Alongside this national crisis, the paper tracked critical local milestones, including a major state update titled “Restoring Illinois,” which detailed all four health regions clearing hurdles to advance to Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan, alongside localized labor battles under “Dispute ongoing.”

Shaw Media 175th Anniversary
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.