Metra begins expanded Rock Island Line schedule Monday

Commuters seen at the Joliet Gateway Center Metra station in this file photo from 2023. Joliet is on the Rock Island Line. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Metra will be expanding both weekday and weekend schedules on its Rock Island Line beginning Monday, June 1.

The new schedules will significantly expand weekend service, address gaps in weekday service to meet customer requests, and change stopping patterns on some off-peak trains to better reflect ridership patterns and travel times, Metra said in a news release.

“Rock Island riders have made it clear that they want additional evening and weekend service to allow more flexibility, whether they’re traveling to the city or the South Side and suburbs,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

“We’re also taking this opportunity to expand weekend service so that the schedules on both Saturdays and Sundays are the same, making the schedules more convenient and easier to understand for both regular and occasional riders,” Derwinski said in the release.

Weekday service will expand from 80 to 84 trains, and weekend service will expand to 40 trains on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Changes will also be made to stopping patterns on multiple trains, including replacing flag stops – the train only stops if a customer is visible on the platform or a customer on the train requests it – with regular stops, Metra said.

The Rock Island Line includes the Joliet, New Lenox, Mokena and Hickory Creek stations. Riders can familiarize themselves with the new schedule at metra.com/train-lines/ri.

Four off-peak trains will be added to the evening weekday schedule to address gaps in the current service and make it easier for customers to use Metra for travel beyond the traditional rush hour, Metra said.

Metra is also making changes to stopping patterns on weekday trains to better reflect actual ridership patterns.

On the Rock Island mainline, stops are being added to multiple weekday and weekend trains at the Gresham, 95th Street/Longwood, and 103rd Street/Washington Heights stations. In addition, Beverly Branch trains will no longer make stops during off-peak hours at the 123rd Street and Prairie Street stations, due to low ridership, Metra said.

Saturday and Sunday service will be expanded to 40 trains each day, an increase of seven trains on Saturdays and 11 trains on Sundays.

As with the new weekday schedule, mainline trains will add weekend stops at the Gresham, 95th Street/Longwood, and 103rd Street/Washington Heights stations. Beverly Branch trains will no longer provide weekend service at the 123rd Street and Prairie Street stations.

Metra advises riders who would have used 123rd Street or Prairie Street stations to use the nearby 119th Street and Blue Island/Vermont Street stations, which are both ADA-accessible.