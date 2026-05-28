Historical covers for May 28: D-300, parent square off

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 28 across different eras. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century community transformations to modern frontline shifts, highlighting how our local newspapers have continually documented the evolution of Illinois communities.

1923: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The May 28, 1923, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph captures a thriving post-WWI community balanced between civic progress and solemn remembrance. Ahead of Memorial Day, the paper reported on the communitywide mandate: “Business suspended in Dixon Wednesday in tribute to dead.” Innovation also took center stage with a headline detailing local ingenuity, “Young pilots roam sky in homemade plane,” featuring two teenage aviators who built their own aircraft. Meanwhile, the city’s educational growth was underscored by the launch of a pioneering “Summer school for backward pupils to be held in this city,” offering dedicated morning classes to help high schoolers catch up.

1981: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

In 1981, The Daily Chronicle prominently featured regional policy adjustments and municipal debates. The leading headline, “Assessment formula seen as ‘good news,’” explored a newly passed Illinois Senate law aimed at easing the tax calculations for DeKalb County farmers. Concurrently, the paper recorded municipal friction in “Anderson says bus plan has little chance of success,” documenting a sharp disagreement over a proposed municipal transit system between county officials and local transit advocates. On the legal front, “Susan Weeg will seek damages in court” covered a major civil suit seeking accountability in a high-profile local assault case.

1991: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By May 28, 1991, the Northwest Herald highlighted major developments in local education, legislative proposals, and global relations. The primary educational feature, “D-300, parent square off,” analyzed a heated dispute in which a mother claimed the school district failed to accommodate her son’s special learning needs. Nearby, the lighter side of high school life was captured in “‘Hooky’ students get ‘just deserts,’” where over 400 Cary-Grove High School seniors were playfully rewarded with a barbecue after skipping classes. On the legislative front, the “Assembly eyes shift in tax load” detailed state Sen. Jack Schaffer’s bill allowing an income tax option to fund school infrastructure.

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

The May 28, 2020, front page of The Times serves as a profound historical record of a community adapting to a global crisis. The bold, full-width headline, “Laying the Groundwork,” captured the resilient efforts of Ottawa and Streator bars and restaurants implementing health measures for safe reopenings. Complementing the recovery efforts, “Hitting the street” documented Utica’s innovative move to close Mill Street to vehicular traffic, giving restaurants spacious areas for outdoor dining. Additionally, the region’s nature tourism saw a revitalization with “Ready to Rock,” detailing the highly anticipated reopening of Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks.