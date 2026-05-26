State Sen. Patrick Joyce launches annual book club for students on break

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is launching a Summer Reading Club for children and young people living in the 40th District.

“It can be easy for young students to drift away from reading when the school year ends,” Joyce said. “Reading over the summer helps students stay in a routine that can last for the rest of their lives.”

The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during summer break, record the book names on a form, and return the form to Joyce’s district office by Friday, Aug. 21. Participants who complete the reading will receive a certificate and an invite to a pizza party, according to a news release.

“Our summer book club has done great over the last few years,” Joyce said in a news release. “Not only are we getting kids to pick up a couple books, we are also getting to wrap up the summer with a pizza party.”

To receive a book club form, visit SenatorPatrickJoyce.com to download and print the form. Parents can also call Joyce’s office at 708-756-0882 to request a copy by mail.