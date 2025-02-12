Ex-Joliet housing official could avoid convictions on his record in drug, stalking cases

A former Joliet housing official could avoid convictions on his record if he successfully completes his sentences in cases concerning cocaine possession and violation of a no-contact order.

Robert Hernandez, 63, of Joliet, voluntarily agreed on Monday to plead guilty to the felony offense of cocaine possession and the misdemeanor offense of a violation of a stalking no-contact order.

Hernandez affirmed to Will County Judge John Connor that he was not coerced into pleading guilty and he was satisfied with his representation by attorney Jeff Tomczak.

Hernandez was a Housing Authority of Joliet board commissioner between 2015 and 2019. Michael Simelton, CEO of the housing agency, said Hernandez was absent for more board meetings than he attended.

Hernandez has been known for his Facebook live videos of crime scenes. He’s also been known as the son of former Joliet Police Lt. George Hernandez, as well as his support of former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

Hernandez touted having 10,000 followers on Facebook and the ability to influence residents to run against Joliet City Council members he opposes.

“I will go out there and work my butt off to promote them through my [Facebook] live feeds and going door to door all throughout this city,” Hernandez said in 2022 at a City Council meeting.

Convictions against Hernandez were effectively withheld after his guilty pleas in the two recent cases, court records show.

If Hernandez successfully completes his sentence in both cases, a judge could dismiss the cases against him, allowing him the chance to have no conviction on his record.

In the cocaine possession case, Hernandez was sentenced to what’s known in Illinois as 410 probation, which is offered to first-time drug offenders.

Under Section 410 of the Illinois Controlled Substances Act, if a defendant completes the “terms and conditions” of their probation, then a judge “shall discharge the person and dismiss the proceedings against him or her.”

If Hernandez completes the terms of supervision in his violation of a no-contact order case, then the “underlying charge(s) shall be dismissed without adjudication of guilt and shall not be termed a conviction,” according to the sentencing order.

Robert Hernandez in 2018 at a Housing Authority of Joliet board meeting. (Eric Ginnard)

The latter case concerned a 2024 petition for a stalking no-contact order filed against Hernandez. A Joliet woman accused Hernandez of following her and engaging in sexually abusive conduct with her teenage children, according to the petition.

Hernandez was arrested twice in 2024. The first arrest resulted from officers finding crack cocaine in Hernandez’s vehicle during the execution of a search warrant for his cellphones, according to Joliet police officials.

It’s not been clear from police officials why the search warrant was obtained for the cellphones, what evidence has been obtained from them and if their investigation is connected to an FBI investigation of Hernandez.

This week, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said there are no further investigations of Hernandez by the department. FBI officials would not confirm or deny the existence or nonexistence of any investigation.