Lt. Hernandez’s name to be added to Joliet street

Joliet plans to honor former police Lt. George Hernandez by adding his name to a section of Collins Street.

Hernandez is believed to be the first Hispanic police officer in Joliet.

The designation still needs to be approved by the full Joliet City Council. But the council’s Land Use and Legislative Committee voted 3-0 last week to recommend approval of the street name.

Hernandez was a Joliet police officer for 38 years before retiring in 2004. He later served on the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

The designation would apply for the section of Collins Street between Irving Street and Ward Avenue. The designation would not change the name of Collins Street but would honor Hernandez by adding his name to street signs in that section of the street.

The petition for the honorary designation was brought by Rosa Hernandez, currently a member of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

The petition states that Lt. Hernandez was the first Hispanic police officer in Joliet and made an impact on the Hispanic community during his time of service.