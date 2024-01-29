Former Joliet Housing Authority commissioner accused of drug possession

A former commissioner for the Housing Authority of Joliet was arrested after he was allegedly caught with suspected crack cocaine in his vehicle during a search warrant for two of his cellphones, police said.

About 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop after identifying Robert Hernandez, 62, of Joliet, as the driver of a Chrysler 200 near West Jefferson Street and O’Neill Street, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“Officers executed a search warrant for two cell phones owned by Hernandez, which were recovered,” English said.

During the traffic stop, officers saw “suspected crack cocaine near the driver’s side of the vehicle,” English said.

Hernandez was placed into custody without incident and his vehicle was towed from the scene, English said.

Hernandez was released from police custody and given notice to appear in court on probable cause of possession of a controlled substance.

Hernandez was once a commissioner for Housing Authority of Joliet but he resigned in 2019, citing health problems. Former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk had recommended Hernandez’s appointment to the government agency in 2015 and the Joliet City Council approved the appointment.

Hernandez often produces public videos on his Facebook account regarding Joliet police officers responding to crashes, shootings and other incident.

Hernandez’s Facebook account said he is a “very active citizen promoting equality and diversity in our city.”