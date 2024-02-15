Ex-Joliet housing official arrested again, accused of drug possession

A former commissioner for the Housing Authority of Joliet was arrested a second time in two-and-half weeks, this time on allegations that he violated a protective order and possessed suspected crack cocaine in his vehicle.

At 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, a Joliet police officer saw Robert Hernandez, 62, of Joliet, driving a Jeep Altitude on South Reed Street and approaching West Jefferson Street, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Hernandez drove past and looked at a residence on South Reed Street, English said.

The officer knew Hernandez was listed as respondent of a temporary order of protection, which prohibits Hernandez to be within 1000 feet of the home or contact with its resident, English said.

The protective order, which was filed on Feb. 2, was filed by a woman who accused Hernandez of watching her and her house, as well as engaging in criminal activity with her children.

“I have told [Hernandez] to stay away from my children but [Hernandez] continues to be persistent on seeing my children. I fear for the safety of myself, my children and my household,” the woman’s protective order said.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Hernandez’ Jeep Altitude in the parking lot of Fenton’s Motel, 2305 W. Jefferson St., and took him into custody after confirming he was the driver.

Officers searched Hernandez’s vehicle and found suspected crack cocaine and a glass pipe used for smoking drugs from the interior of the vehicle, English said.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Hernandez had indicated to police that he was suffering from a medical issue and he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, English said. He remains in the hospital as of Wednesday evening.

Hernandez was arrested on probable cause of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of an order of protection.

Hernandez served as a commissioner on the board for the Housing Authority of Joliet between 2015 and 2019. He previously served on the board between 1991 and 1995, according to his biography on the housing authority’s website.

Hernandez is also the son of retired Joliet Police Lt. George Hernandez, who is believed to be the first Hispanic police officer in Joliet.

Former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk had recommended the appointment of Robert Hernandez to the housing authority board in 2015. He also recommended George Hernandez’s appointment to the Joliet Board of Police and Fire Commissioners in the same year.

Robert Hernandez, a former commissioner of the Joliet Housing Authority, speaks during public comment in 2015 at Joliet City Hall. (Eric Ginnard)

Hernandez was previously arrested on Jan. 26 after officers conducting a traffic stop allegedly found crack cocaine inside of his Chrysler 200 vehicle in Joliet. The traffic stop was conducted as part of a search warrant for two phones from Hernandez.

Hernandez was released from custody at that time and given notice to make an appearance on Thursday at the Will County Courthouse. Court records as of Wednesday have not shown charges filed against Hernandez.

Hernandez did appear in court on Wednesday morning to answer a petition filed by prosecutors to keep his Chrysler 200 and $220 in cash in the custody of the Joliet Police Department. The vehicle and cash were seized from Hernandez following his arrest.

A prosecutor had provided Will County Judge Theodore Jarz with details about the Jan. 26 arrest of Hernandez. Afterward, Jarz found probable cause for the seizure of the vehicle and cash and ordered those items to remain in police custody.