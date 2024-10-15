October 14, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
The Herald-News

Providence boys soccer dominates Evergreen Park: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Seneca girls cross country gets a pair of top ten finishers and more

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys soccer

Lemont 3, Downers Grove North 2: Lemont got a nonconference win in a high-scoring affair.

Sycamore 4, Morris 0: Morris dropped its penultimate game of the regular season, getting shut out in the I-8 tilt.

Providence 8, Evergreen Park 0: Six Celtics scored in this one, including two goals apiece for Jimmy Piko and JT Potocsnak.

Girls cross country

Seneca 6th at Amboy: Evelyn O’Connor took home thirs place with a time of 19:00.9, while Natalie Misener finished fifth with a time of 19:13.6 as Seneca places sixth in the team standings at the Columbus Day Invitational.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois