Providence boys soccer dominates Evergreen Park: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Boys soccer
Lemont 3, Downers Grove North 2: Lemont got a nonconference win in a high-scoring affair.
Sycamore 4, Morris 0: Morris dropped its penultimate game of the regular season, getting shut out in the I-8 tilt.
Providence 8, Evergreen Park 0: Six Celtics scored in this one, including two goals apiece for Jimmy Piko and JT Potocsnak.
Girls cross country
Seneca 6th at Amboy: Evelyn O’Connor took home thirs place with a time of 19:00.9, while Natalie Misener finished fifth with a time of 19:13.6 as Seneca places sixth in the team standings at the Columbus Day Invitational.