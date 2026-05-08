University of Illinois Extension offers free pressure canner testing to prevent food poisoning

The University of Illinois Extension will offer three free dial gauge pressure canner testing days to help ensure home canning process safety.
Gauges and lids may also be dropped before the testing. Dial gauges can become inaccurate over time. The food’s internal temperature will not be able to kill harmful bacteria if the pressure is lower than recommended.
Upcoming dial gauge pressure canner testing days include:
- 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Illinois Extension Bureau County office, 850 Thompson St., Princeton.
- 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Illinois Extension La Salle County office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa.
- 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 29, at the Illinois Extension Marshall-Putnam County office, 509 Front St., Suite 4, Henry.
Registration is encouraged. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/cannertestingblmp.
Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.