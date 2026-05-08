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University of Illinois Extension offers free pressure canner testing to prevent food poisoning

Dial gauges checked at three locations in May; registration encouraged

The University of Illinois Extension will offer three free dial gauge pressure canners testing days to help ensure home canning process safety

The University of Illinois Extension will offer three free dial gauge pressure canners testing days to help ensure home canning process safety (Photo provided by Karina Delgado )

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will offer three free dial gauge pressure canner testing days to help ensure home canning process safety.

Gauges and lids may also be dropped before the testing. Dial gauges can become inaccurate over time. The food’s internal temperature will not be able to kill harmful bacteria if the pressure is lower than recommended.

Upcoming dial gauge pressure canner testing days include:

Registration is encouraged. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/cannertestingblmp.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.

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