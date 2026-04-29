Mother’s Day perennial seed packets available at Grundy County Libraries

Libraries in Grundy County, including Morris, Coal City, Braidwood, Channahon and Minooka, will have perennial seed packets available that will grow into pollinator flowers native to the region for Mother’s Day.
Packets will be available until supplies run out.
They will be distributed to each library by Friday, and they will be available at these locations:
- Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.
- Coal City Public library, 84 N. Garfield St.
- Fossil Ridge Library, 386 W. Kennedy St.
- Three Rivers Library in Channahon, 25207 W. Channahon Drive
- Three Rivers Library in Minooka, 109 N. Wabena Avenue