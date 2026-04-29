Mother’s Day perennial seed packets available at Grundy County Libraries

A bee pollinates a bluebell along the trailhead to Illinois Canyon on Monday, April 13, 2026 in Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

Libraries in Grundy County, including Morris, Coal City, Braidwood, Channahon and Minooka, will have perennial seed packets available that will grow into pollinator flowers native to the region for Mother’s Day.

Packets will be available until supplies run out.

They will be distributed to each library by Friday, and they will be available at these locations: