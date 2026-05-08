No human remains found after search of South Elgin home in case of girl who went missing in ’16

Authorities conduct a forensic excavation at a property in South Elgin on May 7, 2026, involving the missing-persons case of local teen Kianna Galvin. (Paul Valade)

No human remains were found at a South Elgin house that authorities searched Thursday while investigating the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Authorities did a forensic excavation at the house, on the 800 block of Revere Road, looking for evidence in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Kianna Galvin, who went missing in 2016.

Kianna Galvin of South Elgin disappeared in 2016 at age 17. (Photo provided to Daily Herald Media Group by Fiona Galvin)

The search yielded no human remains or additional investigative leads, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Ground-penetrating radar had detected anomalies beneath the surface that authorities determined merited further examination.

Kianna disappeared on May 6, 2016, after telling her sister she was going to a nearby park.

After she disappeared, police interviewed a man who lived in the basement of a home on Revere, several doors down from Kianna’s house on Concord Avenue.

Police discovered Facebook messages to the man from Kianna indicating she was on her way to his house to buy marijuana shortly after 12:30 p.m. the day she disappeared.

The man told police she never entered the house and had been on the property for just a few minutes.

Blood was found on a garbage can of the man’s neighbor that authorities determined “was a 99.999% match” for the child of Kianna’s parents.

“While today’s search did not uncover the answers we had hoped for, our commitment to finding the truth about Kianna’s disappearance remains unwavering,” Mosser said. “We will continue to pursue every credible lead and stand with Kianna’s family as this investigation moves forward.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260508/news/no-human-remains-found-after-search-of-south-elgin-home/