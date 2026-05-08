Fox River Grove trustee censured by board for ‘potentially slanderous’ comments

The Fox River Grove water tower on Algonquin Road on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Caitlin Fones)

The Fox River Grove Village Board censured one of its trustees for comments he made that were deemed by the board to be “potentially slanderous.”

During a board meeting on April 21, Trustee David Joseph raised questions about what he said were conflicts of interest with the village’s staff. He listed multiple improvements he said he would like to see implemented, including hiring a part-time human resources officer, retaining a separate firm to review building inspections, collaborating with the fire department on future developments and creating a 10-year development plan.

But the board responded to his comments during Tuesday’s meeting with a formal censure, saying Joseph had publicly “attacked” village staff. Trustee Devin Hester read the resolution formally censuring Joseph, which said he “departed from the principles of quality governance, communication and the Illinois Open Meetings Act.”

The censure passed 5-1, with Joseph voting no.

“In those comments, Trustee Joseph made several potentially slanderous accusations regarding the competency of village management,” the resolution said. “His accusations were based on hearsay and false or incomplete information.”

Joseph, who was elected to the board last year, told Shaw Local that he noticed a “conflict of interest” in the village’s human resources structure and building inspection procedures.

“The report I gave last meeting is truthful, based in fact and documented,” Joseph said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I have questions I look to have answered through open, public discussion with transparency.”

The censure resolution pointed out that the Illinois Open Meetings Act “strongly suggests that personnel matters be discussed in a closed or executive session” to allow a governing body to investigate employee issues before making public and “potentially slanderous or libelous accusations.”

“He showed blatant disregard for the rights of village employees, eroded public trust in village governance and opened the village up to potential legal liability,” Hester said, reading the resolution.

The censure resolution continued, stating Joseph’s comments amounted to “fear-mongering” and contributed to the spread of misinformation, resulting in a “blatant misuse of power.”

Censures don’t hold any punishable significance. They are typically used to formally and publicly reprimand an official.

Over 50 people attended the meeting, leaving standing room only. Many of the attendees appeared to be there in support of Joseph.

“I am grateful for his commitment to open, transparent and good government,” resident Mary Lu Seidel said. “May your next course of action be to explore and implement his recommendations, maybe after you take this vote to publicly shame him.”

In his list of requests, Joseph also asked for the village to conduct an audit on how much money has been spent on legal costs while the village fights over the long-abandoned apartment complex at 401 Algonquin Road.

The failed project brought on public scrutiny and multiple civil court cases that have been dragging on for years. The village is currently in litigation for eminent domain over the property, and demolished the partially built structure last year.

Before the developer abandoned the project, Fox River Grove Fire Protection District officials asked to review fire safety codes, in an unusual move.

During the same meeting, trustees unanimously approved the mixed-used development on Block B. The agreement with developers has a condition that requires village health, fire and building officials to have access to the property during construction to inspect for compliance with codes and regulations, according to village documents.

After the censure, Joseph told Shaw Local that this has been a learning experience and he hopes “to open the lines of communication again” with his fellow trustees.

“I guess I kind of threw myself in the deep end of the pool with this one,” he said. “I hope things calm down and move forward.”