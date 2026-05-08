Man charged with exposing himself to children at Crystal Lake elementary school

A Crystal Lake man has been charged with exposing himself to children while they were outside a School District 47 school during recess Wednesday, authorities said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to a call at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday at Canterbury Elementary School for a report of a man who “exposed himself to children and an adult who were outside for recess,” officials said in a Crystal Lake police news release.

The man fled the scene before officers arrived, but police “quickly located” a car matching the description provided by a witness, according to the release.

Jack A. Glauner, 69, of Crystal Lake, was charged with public indecency near school grounds, a Class 4 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, according to records and authorities.

Jail records show Glauner was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He is currently in McHenry County jail awaiting his first court appearance Friday afternoon, according to court records.

The Crystal Lake Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the police at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.

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