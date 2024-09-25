Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet sets reopening date at Oct. 22

The Rialto Square Theatre plans to reopen Oct. 22 after a prolonged closure connected to an asbestos removal project.

Management on Wednesday morning announced the reopening date for the theater in downtown Joliet.

“This announcement follows weeks of close collaboration with environmental experts and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the safe reopening of the Rialto,” Rialto management said in a news release.

The IEPA cited the Rialto and contractors for violations after inspectors on July 24 found three unsealed bags of asbestos-containing material in the basement. A contractor was removing asbestos in the area in preparation for a future replacement of the theater HVAC system.

The Rialto reopening announcement comes one day after the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 announced that it was rescheduling its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony scheduled to be at the Rialto on Oct. 20.

The induction ceremony was the third show rescheduled because of the ongoing asbestos issue.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at the Rialto Square Theatre last year. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Two more shows are being rescheduled and three others are being canceled, Rialto management said Tuesday.

However, the theater appears to have some certainty that the issues will be resolved by Oct. 22.

A Vitamin String Quartet concert is scheduled for that date. And, the “Wheel of Fortune Live!” show that was to take place on Oct. 10 will go on instead on Nov. 4, according to the Rialto release.

“Since being notified of the asbestos violations, the Rialto has taken numerous safety steps including testing the air in the theater and other areas of the building,” the release said. “The majority of those tests detected no asbestos. Only two tests each detected one strand of asbestos.”

The release noted that Illinois regulations “set clearance testing for public schools to be less than 70 strands. In other words, if there had been 69 times the number of strands found, the tests would have shown the air was safe for public schools.”

The Rialto with remediation experts “developed a comprehensive cleaning plan that meets the highest standards set by the IEPA,” the release said. “This plan is designed to ensure the utmost safety for all occupants while addressing any concerns from the community.”

Asbestos warning notices have been posted at the entrances to the Rialto Square Theatre building. (Bob Okon)

The plan was approved by the IEPA on Friday, the release said.

Requirements already have been met for reopening areas of the Rialto building occupied by the University of St. Francis, Midland States Bank, the Rialto Square ticket office and ticket lobby, and Rialto administrative offices, the release said.

Most of those sections of the building had remained open during the asbestos removal project, which was scheduled for July and August and had required closing the theater itself for those two months. The adjacent offices offices separate from the theater operate on a separate ventilation system. But they were closed after the violations were detected because of IEPA concerns that asbestos could have migrated through doorways that connect those areas to the theater section of the building.

One other show rescheduled from the October calendar is “Matt Fraser”, which was to be held Oct. 15 but has been moved to Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

A new date has not been set for the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 induction ceremony, but the museum said it plans to move the event to spring 2025.

The Rialto also announced the cancellation of three October shows: “Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen,” which was to be Oct. 9; ”Cold Case Live,” which was to be Oct. 11, and “Masters of Illusion,” which was to be Oct. 13.

Customers who have already purchased tickets for shows that have been rescheduled will be honored on the new date of the shows, according the a news release from the theater on Wednesday.

The Rialto Square Theatre is one of the top attractions in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

This is a developing story. Check for updates.