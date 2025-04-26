Bolingbrook wins boys Track Invite: Friday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys track and field
Gary Haupert Invite: At Richton Park, Bolingbrook captured the team title with 150 points. Bruce Duncan III won the 400 meters, Andres Lopez the 800, AJ Perkins won the high jump, and Santiago Ramirez the pole vault. Tabit Okwen won the triple jump for Lincoln-Way East.
Tinley Park Relays: At Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way West captured the meet title with 78 points. Plainfield South ran second and Joliet Central fourth. the Warriors 4 x 100 relay team of Ryan Stiglic, Austin Rowswell, Michael Kennedy and Zaven Johnson captured the event win. The same group won the 4 x 200 relay. Anthony Lusciatti, Hunter Spee, Johnson and Rowswell won the 4 x 400 relay for West. West also won the 4 x 800 relay. Plainfield South won the 4 x 1,600 relay and the distance medley relay.
Rock Island ABC Meet: At Rock Island, Plainfield East placed seventh overall with 171 points. East Moline United won the team race. Joe Owusu won the 100 meters and ran with David Croom, Nasir Robinson, and Shawn Harris to win the 4 x 100 relay. The same group also took the 4 x 200 relay.
Manteno Invite: At Manteno, Dwight placed second in the team race to Bishop McNamara with 105 points. Joe Faris won the 800 and Graham Meister won the shot put and discus. Collin Bachand won the triple jump for Dwight. Joshua Bass was the top finisher for Peotone with a second-place finish in the 200.
Red Grange Invite: At Wheaton, Lincoln-Way Central captured the 4 x 800 relay with the winning team of Kyle Friedl, Bryce Counihan, Jack Galminas, and Braden Hoff. Deacon Weber was the top individual finisher for the Knights placing second in the A-Division discus. Jakub Banka was the top finisher for Plainfield Central finishing second in the A-Division triple jump.
Dons Relays: At Niles, Joliet Catholic placed in a tie for fourth with Addison Trail. The hosts from Notre Dame won the meet. Michael Brow won the 100 meters and teamed with Preston Coleman, Nate Magrini and Martikai Nathaniel to win the 4 x 100.
Baseball
Peotone 15, Grant Park 0 (4 inn.): At Peotone, Josh Barta didn’t allow a hit as the Blue Devils rolled in the nonconference over the Dragons. Barta also doubled and drove in a pair for Peotone (6-11).
Lockport 9, Morris 5: At Lockport, Nick Moerman rocked a grand slam to lead the Porters over visiting Morris in a nonconference game. David Kundrat had three hits for Lockport (12-5). Brett Bounds drove in two for Morris (12-6).
Marist 7, Providence Catholic 3: At Chicago, Enzo Infelise hit a home run and drove in two as PC (12-6) fell to Marist in the Chicago Catholic League.
Seneca 10, Streator 6: At Streator, the Irish jumped out to an 8-0 lead and hung on for the win. Cody Clennon, Keegan Murphy, Jace Mitchell and Joey Arnold had a pair of RBIs each for Seneca (8-12).
Softball
Peotone 3, Grant Park 1: At Peotone, Sophie Klawitter struck out 17 of the 30 batters she faced as the Blue Devils took the nonconference contest. Layla Johnson had an RBI for Peotone (8-8).
Morris 9, Herscher 0: At Herscher, Alyssa Jepson drove in three to lead Morris to the nonconference win. Macie Ferguson and Halie Olson drove in two runs each for Morris (15-4).
Joliet Catholic 11, Mother McCauley 1 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Molly Ryan hit a grand slam as the Angels blew by the Mighty Macs. Callan Kinsella, Emma Mackey and Adelia Southcombe had two RBIs each for JCA (11-7).
Reed-Custer 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: At Braidwood, Sophia Moyers struck out six in a complete game win for the Comets. Amber Syc, Mackenzie Foote, and Makenzie Gersch had RBIs for R-C (9-8). Kayla Scheuber drove in a pair of runs for GSW (11-8).
Girls track and field
Christine Maszalek Invite: At Lockport, the host Porters cruised to the team title with 171 points. Lincoln-Way Central was third, and Lincoln-Way West finished fourth. Riley Drew won the 200, Sydney Fontaine the 400, Alaina Peetz won the discus, McKena Miglorini the Pole vault, Veronica Walkosz won the triple jump, Gracie Kane the 3,200, and Sydney Cline won the 100 high and 300 low hurdles for Lockport. Emily Hendrick won the shot put and Alanah Smith won the 100 for Lincoln-Way West, Nicole Demma won the high jump Jillian Davies won the 800 for Lincoln-Way Central.
Neuqua Valley Invite: At Naperville, Plainfield North won the team title with 144 points. Taylor McClain won the 100 meters and Lauren Dellangelo the 200 and 400 meters for the Tigers. The two teamed with Kaita Bradshaw and Aniya Pondexter to win the 4 x 100 relay. North also won the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays. Karmah Lawrence won the shot put for North. Minooka took second in the 4 x 200 relay.
Mike Schnable Invitational: At Oswego, Lemont captured the team title. Joliet Catholic placed third and Wilmington and Plainfield Central tied for fourth. Hannah Farley won the 1,600 Ashley Wriblik the shot put, Sone Strzalka the discus, and Isabella Locascio the triple jump for Lemont. Symone Holman won the 100 and 200 meters and teamed with Alexa Luz, Ava Giarrante and Paris Duncan-Djondo to win the 4 x 100 relay. Sara Falcon won the high jump for Wilmington.
Manteno Invite: At Manteno, Avery Crouch won the 200 and Mikayla Chambers won the 300 hurdles and the 800 and Isabella Bunting took the shot put for Dwight. Terrynn Clott took third in the shot put and discus for Peotone.
Megan Sporny Invite: At Aurora, Romeoville placed third in the team race. Nyaa Williams won the 100 and 200 meters for the Spartans. Sophia Flowers won the 800 and finished second in the 800 and Sienna Grant won the triple jump for Romeoville.
Girls soccer
Providence Catholic 3, Rochester 0: At Springfield, Maggie Wolniakowski scored twice as the Celtics won at the Sacred Heart Tournament.