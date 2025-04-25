Shop small along Historic Route 66

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is dotted with cozy antique stores, artisan boutiques and many other delightfully unexpected retailers. From nostalgic speciality shops near the edge of Chicago, to the quaint downtown stores of rural Pontiac, there’s a shopping stop for everyone on your road trip. Join us as we explore a few of these small businesses.

Smokey Row Antique Shop

112 Stephen St., Lemont

Pay a visit to this unique fan-favorite antique shop, located right in the heart of downtown Lemont. Smokey Row’s friendly staff will show you around the expansive, and ever-changing, selection of unique antiques that populate this quaint storefront. You’ll find art pieces, jewelry, household decor and other unexpected oddities, all curated by the owners.

Jilley’s Boutique

117 Stephen St., Lemont

Jilley’s Boutique offers a unique variety of today’s most fashionable women’s clothing products and accessories. Their knowledgeable staff can help you find exactly what you are looking for. Jilley’s is focused on finding one-of-a-kind items that you won’t spot anywhere else. Jilley’s staff has searched out the latest fashion trends to fit your unique style and wardrobe.

Amazing Fantasy Books & Comics

113 E. 9th St., Lockport

Since 1978, Amazing Fantasy Books & Comics has been your one stop shop for all things pop culture – these purveyors of fine escapist adventure stock new and back issue comic books, graphic novels, collectible card games, board games, manga, RPGs, action figures, Funko Pops and much, much more.

RejuveNate Plants & Wellness

2212 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill

RejuveNate Plants & Wellness’ mission is to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention through hope, love, art and nature. The owners therapeutically hand-paint all pottery pieces and pair them with air purifying plants to help bring to light the conversation of mental health, within your home. From philodendron to ficuses, you’ll find a wide selection of cozy plants – all homed in attractive hand decorated planters.

Internode Greenery & Home

81 N. Chicago St., Unit 101, Joliet

Internode wants to help make the world a greener place to live, one plant at a time. They believe that everyone should have a home space that reflects their personality and are here to help make that happen. No matter if you are just starting to enjoy plants or are a seasoned expert, the fine folks at Internode will help make your world greener. Make sure to visit their shop in Joliet or check out their website to discover an oasis full of greenery and goods to make your home your own.

Me Tu Bella Boutique

24027 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

Located in the heart of Downtown Plainfield, Me Tu Bella offers a curated selection of apparel - you’ll find everything from sweet to edgy women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories. Me Tu Bella has something for everyone – no matter your style. Explore their selection of Made In Italy tops, graphic tees, cardigans, blazers and much more.

Bronkberry Farms

18061 Bronk Road, Plainfield

This destination farm store grew from humble roots as a small roadside stand and greenhouse. Today the operation’s expanded to include a 70 foot x 30 foot square foot barn store, and a state of the art greenhouse where both vegetables and flowers are grown throughout the year. You’ll find beautiful selections of flowers in Spring, farm fresh produce in the Summer (the majority of which is grown on-site) and a huge variety of pumpkins and gourds in the Fall. See for yourself why so many locals and visitors alike make annual trips to this Plainfield gem.

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques

219 N. Water St., Wilmington

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques in Wilmington offers French Country home decor, gourmet food, gift baskets, boutiques, antiques, candles and jewelry. This 2nd generation, family-owned and operated business boasts an eclectic mix of merchandise. More than just antiques, Le Fleur De Lis offers home decor, jewelry, signs, candles and much more.

Countryside Village

1540 N. Division St., Braidwood

If you’re in search of a place that captures the spirit of the old-time department stores that once lined Route 66, pay a visit to Countryside Village Gifts in Braidwood. Established in 1997, this one-stop shop specializes in gifts, home décor, gourmet foods, wine, quilting fabric and much more. This hidden gem features more than 9,000 square feet of quality gifts at reasonable prices. You’ll find virtually no stairs from the parking area to the entrance at Countryside Village Gifts, making this another easy to access location for all members of your family.

Pop’s Pop Up

517 W. Howard St., Pontiac

Pop’s Pop Up Shop is an antique store located at the south-western end of The First Hundred Miles in Pontiac. Open since 2019, Pop’s offers a unique shopping experience – where you’ll find a wide range of refurbished and recycled items, custom tables, lighting and much more. You’ll find a great assortment of new products as well as consignment items. Don’t miss their “pop-up” events, held the third Saturday of each month.

To explore more small businesses along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, visit: thefirsthundredmiles.com/shop