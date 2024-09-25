Joliet’s Rialto Theatre reschedules shows: What to know about ticket status

The Rialto Square Theatre is located on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Aug. 29, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Customers who have already purchased tickets for shows that have been rescheduled at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet due to the ongoing asbestos removal situation will be honored on the new date of the shows, according the a news release from the theater on Wednesday.

Ticketmaster will send an email with refund instructions to ticket holders who cannot attend on the rescheduled date, the Rialto said.

Holders of tickets not bought through Ticketmaster must contact the “original point of purchase” for a refund, the release said.

Ticket holders for canceled shows “are entitled to a refund,” the release said.

The refund for tickets bought through Ticketmaster “should happen automatically,” the release said.

Holders of tickets bought through a third-party reseller should “reach out directly to that point of purchase before Oct. 25,” the release said.

Those who bought tickets from the Rialto Box Office should contact the box office by email at boxoffice@rialtosquare.com or by phone at 815-726-6600.

A Vitamin String Quartet concert is scheduled for Oct, 22, the date the theater has set to reopen.

The “Wheel of Fortune Live!” show that was to take place on Oct. 10 will go on instead on Nov. 4, according to the Rialto release.

One other show rescheduled from the October calendar is “Matt Fraser”, which was to be held Oct. 15 but has been moved to Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Rialto also announced the cancellation of three October shows: “Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen,” which was to be Oct. 9; “Cold Case Live,” which was to be Oct. 11, and “Masters of Illusion,” which was to be Oct. 13.