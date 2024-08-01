Illinois EPA stops asbestos removal work at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is recommending enforcement action after an incident in July that may have released asbestos fibers into the air space at the Rialto Square Theatre.

The Joliet theater already had been closed for July and August because of an asbestos removal project that led to the IEPA inspection at the Rialto.

Work has stopped at the theater as of Monday, and the building has been secured, according to a news release from the IEPA.

But the IEPA has referred the matter to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office seeking enforcement action to prohibit entry into the theater building except for asbestos abatement work approved by the state.

Rialto authorities are cooperating with the IEPA, said Robert Filotto, board chairman at the Will County Exposition and Auditorium Authority that oversees the Rialto.

Robert Filotto (right), board chairman of the Will County Exposition and Auditorium Authority, seen at a past meeting of the. board. (Eric Ginnard)

“We’re not in an adversarial role at all,” Filotto said. “I’m confident we’ll work this out, maybe as soon as next week.”

Filotto said construction workers were in the area that may have been affected in the incident, but not the general public or people who work in other areas of the Rialto building.

According to the IEPA release, agency inspectors last week responded to a complaint and found three bags with materials containing asbestos.

“The contents were dry, and the bags were unsealed,” the release said. “Illinois EPA inspectors also found that containment measures were insufficient and lacked critical barriers, resulting in potential contamination of all shared airspace.”

The release noted that the violation occurred in the area housing the theater and event space.

“While the building also has a bank, university offices, and theatre offices, these spaces are handled by a separate HVAC system and do not share airspace with the performance and event space,” the release said.

The IEPA recommended that enforcement action be taken against the Will County Metropolitan Exposition & Auditorium Authority, R. Berti Building Solutions and Universal Asbestos Removal, Inc.

Filotto said the bags were in the theater basement where asbestos is being removed ahead of the replacement of the theater HVAC system next year.

He said a test of air in the theater auditorium did not show any signs of asbestos. The IEPA also will conduct a separate air test, he said.