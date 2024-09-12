State files complaint against Joliet’s Rialto Theatre over asbestos violation

An asbestos warning is posted Wednesday on the front doors of the Rialto Square Theatre located at 102 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet. Sept. 11, 2024 (Bob Okon)

The Rialto Square Theatre now faces a state lawsuit over an asbestos removal violation in July.

The complaint from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office was sought by state regulators since the Rialto was cited in July. But it is one more problem that Rialto management needs to handle after already canceling weddings because of a delayed reopening of the theater in downtown Joliet.

“The Rialto is committed to quickly resolving this matter and returning to full operations, confident that our efforts to ensure compliance will further solidify the Rialto Square Theatre as a safe and welcoming space for all,” theater management said in a news release issued after the attorney general’s office complaint was filed Wednesday.

Named as defendants in the complaint are: Will County Metropolitan Exhibition and Auditorium Authority, which oversees the Rialto, R. Berti & Son Contractor Inc. and Universal Asbestos Removal, Inc.

The Rialto release did not say when the theater may reopen.

The Rialto Square Theatre opened in downtown Joliet in 1926. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The theater had been closed for July and August for an asbestos removal project that was to be completed early September.

That schedule was thrown off, however, when inspectors from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found three bags with asbestos-containing material had been left unfastened in the basement. Asbestos was being removed in that area for an HVAC system replacement.

The IEPA on Aug. 1 announced that the theater had been cited for violations and that the matter was referred to the attorney general’s office for enforcement.

The attorney general’s complaint does not cite any violations beyond those found by the IEPA in July, the Rialto said in its news release.

“While the complaint mentions other areas of the Rialto building where asbestos is located, those areas do not present a health concern and are not areas where the IEPA has alleged a violation,” the release said. “In older buildings such as the Rialto, the safe method of dealing with asbestos used in a building’s construction is to leave the asbestos where it is located.”

Rialto management said it considers the attorney general’s complaint “a routine matter” that ensures the IEPA-approved cleanup plan is enforceable in court. Theater management is awaiting IEPA approval of a cleanup plan that it has submitted.