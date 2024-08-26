Rialto building in Joliet shut down as Illinois EPA raises new asbestos concern

The entire Rialto Square Theatre building in Joliet was essentially closed last week and at least two upcoming weddings are now in doubt because of an extended investigation into an asbestos violation in July.

The theater itself had already been closed for asbestos removal, and it had been previously believed that testing from the July incident could be completed without interrupting events planned for the scheduled Rialto reopening in September.

But concerns raised by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at a meeting on Thursday led to a nearly complete closure of the building, including areas used by the University of St. Francis and a Midland States Bank branch that previously remained open.

The latest development also has created new doubt for events and shows planned for September, although Rialto management believes the next performance scheduled for Sept. 18 can still be staged.

“The Rialto is trying to work with the IEPA to address all safety concerns,” Rialto attorney James Murphy said Monday.

The Will County Metropolitan Exhibition and Auditorium Authority, which oversees the Rialto, issued a news release on Monday stating that tests done at the theater have not shown any asbestos threat.

“The IEPA was provided with air samples collected at the Rialto and analyzed by an accredited laboratory showing fiber level counts below the appropriate clearance standard required by the agency, Rialto Executive Director Wade Welsh said in the release. “Essentially, the tests show the air in the Rialto is cleaner than what governmental standards require.”

However, the IEPA is considering more tests and last week raised questions as to whether more areas of the building needed to be tested.

The Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is a popular wedding venue and has hosted wedding expos in the past. (Photo provided by the Rialto Square Theatre)

That’s when Rialto management decided to close sections of the building occupied by USF and Midland States Bank so the air in those areas could by tested, Murphy said.

“Once the IEPA says those tests are good with us, those floors will reopen,” Murphy said.

That could be later this week, he said.

While USF and the bank operate under separate HVAC systems from the main theater area, the areas do share doors, Murphy said. That led to regulators’ concerns raised for the first time last week that asbestos dust could have moved from the basement of the theater into the USF and bank areas through doorways, he said.

“The Rialto had understood that as long as it was on a separate HVAC system that it was not shared air,” Murphy said.

An IEPA news release put out within days after the violation was discovered noted that the bank, university and theater offices do not share air space with the theater itself.

The theater offices also were closed last week.

The board for the Will County Metropolitan Exhibition and Auditorium Authority will gather for its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday but will meet at the Will County Center for Economic Development offices at 203 N. Ottawa St. The meeting is at 4 p.m.

Rialto Executive Director Wade Welsh (Gary Middendorf)

Impacting scheduled events

Murphy said the Rialto is still “hopefully optimistic” that the next scheduled performance at the theater on Sept. 18, when Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin are to perform, will go on.

“At least from what we have been told by experts is that they think cleanup can be done by then,” Murphy said.

But the scheduled asbestos removal in the Rialto basement that was taking place when the violation was discovered has come to a stop since the July 25 incident, he said. Rialto management will need EPA approval for a renewed cleanup plan. Air quality also will have to be tested once that cleanup is completed, Murphy said.

The delays have led Rialto management to notify parties for two weddings planned for Sept. 8. Murphy said management is working with those parties to find other venues.

The July 25 incident involved an IEPA inspection finding three bags with materials containing asbestos that had been left unsealed by a contractor. Those bags were in the Rialto basement.

“The contents were dry, and the bags were unsealed,” stated an IEPA release at the time. “Illinois EPA inspectors also found that containment measures were insufficient and lacked critical barriers, resulting in potential contamination of all shared airspace.”

The Rialto news release on Monday stated that management has demonstrated to regulators that the HVAC system for the first floor, which includes the theater auditorium, main hallway and ticketing area, does not share air with the basement.

“We take this matter seriously and have taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and guests,” Welsh said in the release. “We have been in regular contact with the IEPA and have complied with their recommendations.”