Plainfield host site for DEA drug turn-in event

Patients and their families may dispose of unwanted medications including those that are controlled, noncontrolled and over-the-counter, according to the Plainfield Police Department. — The Plainfield Police Department will act as a host collection site for a Drug Enforcement Administration take-back event on Saturday, April 26.

The National Take Back Initiative will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plainfield Police Law Enforcement Center, 14300 S. Coil Plus Drive in Plainfield.

Medications that may be accepted include capsules and tablets in consumer containers, according to the release.

In addition, pint-sized bottles of cough syrups may also be accepted if they are in their original containers with tightly sealed caps, according to the release.

Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may not dispose of their excess medications at this take-back event, according to the release.

Needles and illicit illegal substances – such as marijuana or heroin – will not be accepted at this take-back event, according to the release.

For information, call Officer Brett Keag at 815-267-7207.