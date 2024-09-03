Man shot in Joliet while inside vehicle

A man was shot while inside his vehicle Monday night in Joliet, marking the fourth shooting reported by Joliet police since Saturday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Clement Street at 8:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found a 33-year-old male in a vehicle behind a residence, police said. The injury was a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left knee, police said.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital by the Joliet Fire Department.

Police said it is believed the victim was shot by a suspect outside of the vehicle. Officers recovered spent shell casings from the alleyway behind the residence.

Individuals at the scene were uncooperative with officers and refused to provide further information about the incident, police said.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They also can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

On Saturday afternoon, Joliet police responded to the 300 block of Youngs Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired.

Also on Saturday, a 19-year-old Joliet man was arrested after shots were fired at a person inside a vehicle. At 1:17 p.m. Saturday, Joliet police responded to a house in the 600 block of East Cass Street after receiving a report that shots had been fired at someone. No one was injured but a vehicle sustained damage from gunfire.

Police were called out about 6:28 a.m. Monday for a report that shots were fired hours earlier in the 600 block of Whitley Avenue. An occupied residence was struck by gunfire numerous times and officers found more than 10 spent shell casings in an alley behind the 600 block of Whitley Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported.