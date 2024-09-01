Joliet police seek information about shots fired Saturday on Youngs Avenue

Joliet police are seeking information related to Saturday’s shooting on Youngs Avenue in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police are seeking information related to shots fired Saturday on Youngs Avenue in Joliet.

At 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Joliet police responded to the 300 block of Youngs Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet police found more than 20 spent shell casings in front of a house that was damaged by gunfire, according to the release. Because occupants refused to cooperate, Joliet police could not determine if the damage was old or new.

Joliet police canvassed the area but didn’t find any victims or other property struck by gunfire, according to the release.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting should call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.