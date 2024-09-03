Joliet police investigate shots fired Monday that damaged home

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Monday in the 600 block of Whitley Avenue. (Stock image)

Police were called out to the scene at around 6:28 a.m. for a report that shots were fired hours earlier, according to a news release from Joliet police. An occupied residence was struck by gunfire numerous times and officers found over 10 spent shell casings in an alley behind the 600 block of Whitley Avenue, according to police.

There were no reported injuries. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate any victims or other property struck, according to police.

Officers determined that the shooting occurred sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to police.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.