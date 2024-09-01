Joliet man arrested after shots fired at person in vehicle

A 19-year-old Joliet man was arrested Saturday after shots were fired at a person inside a vehicle.

At 1:17 p.m. Saturday, Joliet police responded to a house in the 600 block of East Cass Street after receiving a report that shots had been fired at someone, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

After arriving, Joliet police learned that a 20-year-old man had come to the house to talk to Juve Rubio, 19, about a money dispute, according to the release. Rubio was standing in the driveway when the man arrived in a vehicle.

“It is believed that Rubio fired a handgun multiple times at the victim while he was inside of his vehicle,” according to the release. “The victim’s vehicle was struck and became disabled. The victim was not struck by the gunfire.”

Rubio retreated inside the house, so police formed a perimeter around the house and verbally commanded Rubio to exit the house, which Rubio did, according to the release. Rubio was arrested without further incident.

Rubio was transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning, then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to the release.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for Rubio’s house, where they recovered ammunition but did not find a fireman, according to the release.

Cass Street was shut down between Youngs and Henderson avenues during the investigation, according to the Joliet Police Department Facebook page.