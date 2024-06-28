Joliet community leaders look to provide A Day of Healing from violence on Saturday

Jaron Nabors Sr. stands outside St. Mark C.M.E. Church on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet will have an event in late June to promote healing for communities plagued by gun violence and create unity across the city.

The inaugural event, called A Day of Healing, will take place noon to 6 p.m. June 29 at St. Mark C.M.E. Church, 348 S. Joliet St., Joliet.

Jaron Nabors Sr., founder of the civic organization called 2morrowStartz2day, said the event is meant to bring back a “village mentality” for people across different communities.

“That’s what I’m trying to restore,” Nabors said.

Nabors’ organization, along with St. Mark C.M.E. Church and the Joliet Black Police Officers Association, are the presenters at the event.

Violence Prevention Director Andrea Cambray speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ozzie & Peggy Mitchell Center, formerly the Peter Claver Center, Joliet Township's new violence prevention program on Wednesday, Jan. 17th, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The event will have free food, music, bounce houses for children and free haircuts provided by Latoya Medina and her business, All About U Barber Lounge. Vendors will be available as well.

“I just want the community to come out and enjoy themselves,” Nabors said.

Nabors said Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, the sponsor of the event, was “instrumental” in providing assistance.

Guest speakers include Andrea Cambray, former director of the Joliet Township gun violence prevention program; Amanda Hope; Bishop Steven Evans of Leap Of Faith Ministries; Mark Clements; Mary Fultz; Taelar Scott; and William Edwards.

The Rev. Cameron Moore, a pastor at St. Mark C.M.E. Church, will speak at the event as well.

The Rev. Cameron Moore of St. Mark C.M.E. Church in Joliet is one of the speakers for the A Day of Healing event June 29 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Nabors said there will be people who’ve been affected by gun violence who are planning to speak at the event.

“Gun violence has been happening everywhere. No one is exempt from it,” Nabors said.

Nabors cited the shootings that have taken place this year across Joliet, Crest Hill and elsewhere in Will County. He said communities and especially youths affected by violence need more resources.

“We have to start somewhere with the healing process and getting back to that village mentality that was lost,” Nabors said. “We have to all come together collaboratively to tackle this.”

Nabors said he is hoping A Day Of Healing will do exactly that.

Nabors said anyone who is interesting in becoming a vendor at the event or lending assistance should call him at 779-875-9537.

If you wish to make donations, you can do so through the digital payment service Zelle at J2morrowstartz2day@yahoo.com.