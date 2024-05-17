Bolingbrook man dies in shooting incident

A Bolingbrook man died in a homicide after he was shot on Thursday.

At 9:19 p.m. Thursday, Terrell Johnson, 38, was pronounced dead at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook hospital, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Johnson died from a homicide, corner officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting that led to Johnson’s death at 8:29 p.m. in the 500 block of Preston Drive.

“No suspects have been located, however early indications are that the incident involved acquaintances and is not a random act,” according to Bolingbrook police officials.