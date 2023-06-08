Joliet man striving to improve Joliet’s South side for its youth

Youth ages 10 to 18 are invited to sign up for a talent show that will be held July 22 in Joliet.

Jaron Nabors, president of 2morrowstartz2day, is hosting the talent show at St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, where Nabors also is hosting discussions on collaborative ways to improve the Joliet’s South side for its youth.

“I want to give kids something to do,” Nabors said. “I want kids to be able to put their talents on display. … Nowadays, kids love music, the performing arts. I want to provide them with a platform and also have some prizes available for them.”

The talent show will be divided into two age groups: ages 10 to 15 and ages 16 to 18. Prizes for ages 10 to 15 are $200 (first place), $100 (second place) and $50 (third place). Prizes for ages 16 to 18 are a scholarship to Toya Medina Barber College (first), $100 (second) and $50 gift card (third).

Sponsors for the talent show are St. Mark C.M.E. Church, the Joliet Black Police Officers Association and the Toni Medina Youth Foundation, Nabors said. Music cannot contain any graphic or offensive language, Nabors said.

To register, call Nabors at 779-875-9537.

Nabors hopes his efforts will help effect change on Joliet’s South side. Here’s why.

‘This is the path He led me down’

Nabors said he spent more than 16 years as part of a gang and went to federal prison for dealing drugs. But prison is where Nabors said he “turned my life around.”

“I just gave my life to God,” Nabors said. “I told God I would follow His will and submit to Him. This is the path He led me down.”

Since his release in October 2022, Nabors has sought ways to “bring about change in the community,” especially for kids, he said. Nabors said he understands the issues “impoverished kids” face because he faced them, too.

[ Alleged Joliet drug traffickers arrested ]

“Unfortunately, these things exist in these communities when the right programs are not available, where there are not enough funds to have these things, to do those programs, the things that keep them busy,” Nabors said.

Nabors said he started his community meetings to bring people together and allow them to “voice their concerns” and to help give a “voice to the voiceless.”

“I know the heart of the community,” Nabors said. “I know what they need to bring about change, to bring about a difference.”

Nabors attended last week’s vigil at the park where Antoine Shropshire was killed by gunfire. At the vigil, Nabors said people should show “the same outrage and the same energy” over street violence that has been demonstrated over unjustified police violence.

“We can’t let this continue to be the norm and continue to be accepted,” Nabors said.

‘Anybody that wants to make a positive change in our community should be afforded an opportunity’

That’s why Rev. Cameron Moore, pastor of St. Mark C.M.E. Church, opened the church doors to Nabors, whom Moore called “an engaging man with a lot of energy.”

Jaron Nabors stands outside St. Mark CME Church on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Joliet, where Nabors is hosting a youth talent show in July. He's also hosting a series of community discussions for improving the community through collaboration, also at St. Mark. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“Anybody that wants to make a positive change in our community should be afforded an opportunity no matter what their history or their past was,” Moore said. “I believe as a pastor and as a church, it is our responsibility to not only give them that opportunity but to partner with them and come alongside them and gird them up.”

Moore said the purpose of Nabors’ meetings is not simply to complain but to ask questions and create solutions.

“I just hope the community comes out and supports these meetings,” Nabors said. “I think this young man has a great vision and I’m excited to see where it goes. And I’m excited it’s happening within the walls of St. Mark.”

In addition to his community meetings, Nabors also spoke at a meeting of the Joliet Black Police Officers Association on Tuesday.

I know the heart of the community. I know what they need to bring about change, to bring about a difference.” — Jaron Nabors, president of 2morrowstartz2day

Dave Jackson, president of the Joliet Black Police Officers Association, said the association invited Nabors to speak because of his zeal for helping the area’s youth.

“He has the perspective of someone that had been rehabilitated,” Jackson said. “He wanted to see what he could do for people so they don’t make the same mistakes that he did.”

Jackson said Nabors’ mission aligns with the Joliet Black Police Officers Association’s mission. The association sponsors community events and works to alleviate tension between the community and police officers.

“We try to bring a sense of fairness, equity and equality, but I think that comes with certain challenges,” Jackson said. “With our organization, we try to help, so people are able to see law enforcement, hopefully in a better light. … Everyone doesn’t have the same experience with law enforcement. We want to try to make it a good experience with everyone when dealing with law enforcement. It helps the officers. It helps the community. It helps the normal citizens to see that all of us are one community.”

Jaron Nabors of Joliet is hosting community discussions at St. Mark Christian Episcopal Church in Joliet. Pictured, from left, are: DJ Green, vice president, Joliet Black Police Officers Association; David Jackson, president of the Joliet Black Police Officers Association; Deondre Robinson; Jerry Hervey, board of directors, 2morrowstartz2day; Rev. Cameron Moore, pastor, St. Mark C.M.E. Church; Jaron Nabors, president; 2morrowstartz2day; Carlos Matlock, deputy chief, Joliet Police Department; Lawrence Donaldson, board member , 2morrowstartz2day; Toya Medina, founder of the Toni Medina youth center and All About U Barber College. (Photo courtesy of Jaron Nabors)

Jackson said to change the direction of youth – especially youth living in “tougher neighborhoods,” people need to “go out and almost meet people where they are.”

That’s the main reason why the Joliet Black Police Officers Association is one of the sponsors of the 2morrowstartz2day talent show.

“We have to be willing to think outside the box and work outside the box to try to make the connection with these youth,” Jackson said.

Nabors said his ultimate dream is to build a community center for kids on Joliet’s South Side. The community center would have a recording studio, tutoring, a food pantry and free meals.

“Those are big dreams,” Nabors said. “But I’m going to bring them to fruition, I assure you.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Community is a Method Part 2

WHEN: 6 p.m. June 21

WHERE: St. Mark C.M.EE. Church, 348 S. Joliet St. Joliet

INFO: Call Jaron Nabors at 779-875-9537 or J2morrowstartz2day@yahoo.com.