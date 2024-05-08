Crest Hill Police arrest second suspect in Theodore Street shooting

A bullet hole is visible in the window of Merichka’s on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Crest Hill — Crest Hill police have made another arrest in relation to the shoot out which occurred in front of Merichka’s Restaurant on April 2.

Dionne D. Neal, 25, of Joliet was arrested on May 7 in Joliet by members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant obtained by the Crest Hill Police after further investigation of the incident, according to a news release from Crest Hill police.

Neal was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is awaiting a court appearance, according to police.

According to Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark, investigators identified Neal based on surveillance video from the scene and witness statements.

Police previously arrested 20-year-old Dylan Debolt of Plainfield for his alleged involvement in the shooting with assistance from police in Fayette County Georgia.

Like Debolt, Neal is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to police.

No one was injured or killed in the shooting, which took place in the middle of the afternoon along a busy portion of Theodore Street, but several windows and cars were damaged, and Merichka’s Restaurant was forced to close for the day. At the time, police said they found 40 spent shell casings in the area.

Theodore Street serves as a border between Joliet and Crest Hill, and shots were fired across the street between two groups during the incident. While Crest Hill Police say they have no further suspects they are investigating from their side of the street, Joliet Police are continuing their own investigation for those involved on the Joliet side of the street.

In a statement announcing the arrest, the Crest Hill Police Department stated “we would like to thank the community for their help in providing information to help resolve this case. We would also like to thank the Fayette County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, the Joliet Police, and the Will County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.”