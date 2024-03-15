Person of interest in custody following Joliet shooting near hospital

Joliet police officers at the scene of a shooting on Thursday, March 14 on Republic Avenue in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A person of interest has been taken into custody at a far west subdivision of Joliet following the investigation of a major shooting that occurred one block from a hospital, police said.

The person of interest was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon in the Country Glen subdivision, which is almost five miles west of where the shooting occurred on Republic Avenue.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said detectives are still working the case and no charges have been filed as of yet.

About 20 gunshots were reportedly fired on Republic Avenue in Joliet on Thursday, making it at least the second major shooting on the same road in four years.

About 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Republic Avenue, English said. The area is about a block from Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet Hospital.

Following an investigation, officers believe a dark-colored SUV was heading north on Republic Avenue and following a dark-colored sedan.

Officers determined someone inside the SUV “fired numerous gunshots at the sedan,” English said. Both vehicles fled the area.

There’s been no reports of injures, but gunfire did cause damage to an unoccupied vehicle at 308 Republic Ave. and the structures of 308 and 321 Republic Ave.

“The buildings were occupied at the time of the shooting,” English said.

Joliet West High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were placed on a brief lockdown for about a half hour while the investigation progressed.

Anyone with information or videos about the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

The last time there was a major shooting on Republic Avenue was Feb. 7, 2020. A shootout between the occupants of two opposing vehicles led to the death of 17-year-old Jeremiah Frazier, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Two occupants were arrested on a charge of the first-degree murder of Frazier, but their cases fell apart in court and resulted in the charge being dropped in favor of plea deals to lesser offenses.