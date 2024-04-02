Joliet, Crest Hill police investigating shooting along Theodore Street

Merichka's Restaurant, 604 Theodore St. in Crest Hill as seen on April 2, 2024. The family-owned restaurant has been in business since 1933. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Merichka’s Restaurant in Crest Hill closed Tuesday afternoon after gunfire was exchanged outside the restaurant.

No one at the restaurant was hurt, but the restaurant closed because of the incident, said Ryan George, a manager at Merichka’s.

“We closed for the day,” George said. “We’ll be open tomorrow.”

George said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. It involved an exchange of gunfire from people who “stopped at the corner of the building and fired shots across Theodore Street.”

The gunfire involved others who were in a parking lot of a strip mall on the other side of Theodore Street across from Merichka’s.

A window on Merichka's Restaurant in Crest Hill damaged by gunfire in the area on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. No injuries were reported in the restaurant. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Bullets hit the restaurant in the incident.

“A couple of our windows did get hit, and the siding got hit a couple of times,” said Joe Zdralevich, another manager at the restaurant.

Zdralevich said management hoped “to be back to normal when it comes to business tomorrow.”

Merichka’s sits on the Crest Hill side of Theodore Street. The strip mall on the other side of Theodore is in Joliet.

Joliet police said two businesses and two unoccupied cars were hit on the Joliet side of the street. They said police found 40 spent shell casings on the scene. No people were shot, according to a statement from Crest Hill police.

The incident happened at about 1:10 p.m., police said.

“Several rounds struck businesses on both the north and south side of Theodore Street,” the Crest Hill police statement said.

Windows damaged by gunfire at Ascendent Iron on Theodore Street in Joliet on April 2, 2024. This business is in a plaza across the street from Merichka's Restaurant also on Theodore Street on the Crest Hill side. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Envisions Salon and Ascendant Iron on the Joliet side of the street were hit, according to a statement from Joliet police.

According to Joliet police, three male suspects on that side of the street swapped gunfire with gunmen on the Crest Hill side of Theodore.

“The three suspects are believed to have fled the area in a light-colored sport utility vehicle,” Joliet police said in a statement.

Police from both Crest Hill and Joliet are investigating the shooting, according to a statement from Crest Hill police.

“We are looking for a handgun used in the shooting and believed one of suspects dropped it in the area,” Crest Hill police said.

Windows and a door were damaged by gunfire at Ascendent Iron on Theodore Street in Joliet on April 2, 2024. The business is in a plaza across the street from Merichka's Restaurant also on Theodore Street on the Crest Hill side, which incurred some damage in the shoot out as well. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Anyone who finds a firearm is instructed not to touch it and to contact Crest Hill police immediately.

Anyone with video of the incident also is asked to call Crest Hill police at 815-741-5115.

The Joliet Police Department Investigation Division can also be contacted at 815-724-3020. Will County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-323-6734